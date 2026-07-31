Pembina Pipeline reports $512M second-quarter profit, rising from $417M last year

CALGARY – Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it earned $512 million in the second quarter, rising from $417 million during the same period last year.

The Calgary-based natural gas processor and shipper says its revenue during the quarter reached $2.15 billion, up year-over-year from $1.79 billion.

On a diluted per-share basis, the company’s earnings amounted to 82 cents for the period ended June 30, compared with 65 cents during last year’s second quarter.

During the quarter, Pembina entered into a non-binding agreement that would see it take a 10 per cent interest during construction of the proposed West Coast oil pipeline, with the opportunity for an additional up to 10 per cent interest once the project enters commercial operation.

Pembina says it has full discretion over any final investment decision for its interest in the project and has protections related to cost overruns and returns.

The company says it also made progress at its Cedar LNG project in Kitimat, B.C., and expects the first exports in late 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PPL)