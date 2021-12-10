Canada’s weekly rig count up 8 to 194

Canada averaged 194 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 27% are drilling for natural gas, 57% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 13% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 72% in Alberta, 19% in Saskatchewan, 6% in BC, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

