US carbon hub developer, Carbonvert Inc., partners with participating Treaty Six First Nations, and Kanata Clean Power to address Alberta’s request for equitable carbon sequestration hub proposal

CALGARY, ALBERTA and DENVER, COLORADO – Carbonvert Inc. (“Carbonvert”) is pleased to announce that it has joined participating Treaty Six First Nations, led by founding partners Frog Lake First Nations #121 & #122 and Kehewin Cree Nation, and Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp. (“Kanata”) as partners in the Treaty Six-Kanata Carbon Hub Limited Partnership (“T6-Kanata CarbonHub”) to respond to the Province of Alberta’s December 2, 2021, request for full project proposals (“RFPP”) for carbon sequestration hubs.

Carbonvert and its partner were recently the sole awardee of the State of Texas General Land Office request for proposals to develop a large-scale CO2 sequestration hub in the Gulf of Mexico. This award of over 40,000 acres is the first offshore regional CO2 transport and storage hub in the Americas. This is one of the largest carbon storage projects in the world. Carbonvert’s senior leadership also has direct experience planning, designing and operating several of the existing CCS global projects that have been built to date, including in Alberta.

Carbonvert brings practical project expertise, commercial and technical insights, and strategic leadership to the project through decades plus of experience gained in the renewable and conventional energy sectors, along with its leaderships’ direct experience in decarbonization and carbon capture and storage (“CCS”).

“We are extremely pleased to join the project mission and the team jointly developing the T6-Kanata CarbonHub. Along with our project partners, we plan to develop, build, operate and manage a world-class large-scale carbon sequestration hub to serve Alberta’s industrial heartland region,” said Alex Tiller, President and CEO of Carbonvert. “Carbonvert is focused on facilitating a swift transition to a net-zero world, and the T6-Kanata CarbonHub will substantially reduce the carbon emissions from industrial clients in the region to the benefit of Alberta and society at large.”

This Indigenous-led and owned response to the Government of Alberta’s RFPP for carbon sequestration represents an important step for both Alberta’s emissions reduction and economic reconciliation.  T6-Kanata CarbonHub team members are:

  • Participating Mtis and Treaty Six First Nations, some conditionally represented in part by Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. participating nations (“TCVI”);

  • Individual Treaty Six First Nations, including founding partners Frog Lake First Nations #121 and #122, and Kehewin Cree Nation;

  • Kanata (development partner); and

  • Carbonvert (strategic decarbonization partner).

Tiller went on to say, “We want to simplify decarbonization by providing industries with CO2 storage solutions now that enable a cleaner future for all. The Alberta leadership also clearly recognizes the need for timely development of sequestration hubs that will manage emissions from the region’s large industries. Our proposed project provides safe, secure, low-cost regional CO2 storage for all industries in and around Edmonton and will likely attract new business for years to come.”

The T6-Kanata CarbonHub will be owned by the “Treaty Six-Kanata Carbon Hub Limited Partnership,” through which participating Métis and Treaty Six First Nations will be the majority owners of a key carbon reduction infrastructure project in their traditional territory. Kanata, Carbonvert and other partners will own minority interests in the partnership.

All commercial partners are working together to develop and implement innovative, Indigenous-led CO2 sequestration assets.

The Treaty Six-Kanata Carbon Hub Limited Partnership looks forward to working with the province on this critical development for Canada and the global community.

Advisories & Contact

ABOUT PARTICIPATING TREATY SIX FIRST NATIONS

Treaty Six First Nations are the people indigenous to the territory now known as Alberta, Canada. The 17 Alberta-based nations party to Treaty No. 6, signed in 1876, assert all rights and title to their traditional territories, as memorialized in Treaty No. 6, and affirmed by Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.

Frog Lake First Nations #121 & #122 and Kehewin Cree Nation, as individual nations, and in the future other participating Métis and Treaty Six First Nations, including some acting collectively through Tribal Chiefs Ventures, Inc. (a tribal council within Treaty Six territory) will form the Treaty Six-Kanata Carbon Hub Limited Partnership through which participating Treaty Six First Nations will be the majority owners of the T6-Kanata CarbonHub project.

ABOUT KANATA

KANATA is a leading Canadian decarbonization development and asset management platform, and a leading developer of Net Zero carbon emission electricity infrastructure in Canada. For more information visit: www.kanataclean.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CARBONVERT

Carbonvert Inc. is a North American-based carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) project development and finance company that simplifies decarbonization for our industrial partners benefiting the global community on our transition to a net-zero world.  Carbonvert and Talos Energy Inc. are developing the first offshore CCS project in the Americas.  If built today, it would be one the largest projects of its type by ~10X.  Carbonvert was established by veterans of the renewable and conventional energy sectors to manage the financial, technical, and commercial complexities of CCS project deployment.

For more information, visit:  www.carbonvert.com

For Media or other General Inquiries contact: info@kanataclean.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as anticipate”, plan”, estimate”, expect”, may”, will”, intend”, should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. Kanata’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Kanata operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to Kanata’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Kanata.  Kanata believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents Kanata’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Kanata disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.