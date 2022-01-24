HPHT liner hanger guides installation of second deepest well in Western Canada

By accessing more reservoir at a lower total well cost, drilling longer and longer wells comes with a substantial reward. Installing production casing beyond 8 kilometres measured depth through numerous twists and turns also comes with substantial risk.

A Duvernay operator drilled the second-longest well in Western Canada and turned to Packers Plus to provide a premium liner hanger and floatation system to overcome hole drag challenges during installation, and safely reach total depth (TD).

The well’s measured depth (MD) of 8406m was one of only two wells in Western Canada at the time surpassing 8,000 m and it was just a little more than 100 m short of the longest well (8510m MD). With a true vertical depth (TVD) of more than 3,800 m and a lateral length of over 4000m, the operator required 15,000 psi pressure-rated equipment with high-performance connections. The liner hanger had 4621m of liner below it and was set at 3780m MD.

The Packers Plus PrimeSET Liner Hanger was a key component of the completion system that enabled a successful installation. The liner hanger uses premium sealing technology on a single-piece mandrel to pack off the annulus and secure the liner in intermediate casing. The element package and slips can withstand high-pressure applications, while the specially designed bonded liner seal can withstand high pump rates while requiring minimal set down weight to pack off. The PrimeSET Liner Hanger is deployed using uniquely designed running tools with innovative anti-release features ensuring reliability and performance. The entire hanger system is API 19LH V1 Gas Tight qualified.

In addition to the PrimeSET Liner Hanger, the Duverney producer’s completion system, included:

20-ft polished seal bore and landing seal assembly

Liner running tool with high tensile and torque specifications

Drill pipe and casing wiper plugs

AeroSTAT Glass Barrier Floatation Sub

The weight of the longer tool string required the assistance of the AeroSTAT Glass Barrier Floatation Sub to reach TD. A glass disc in the sub acts as a barrier that isolates fluid weight above the sub and creates an air chamber that lightens the completion string in the lateral, enabling the system to float as it is run in hole.

The combination of the PrimeSET Liner Hanger and the AeroSTAT Glass Barrier Floatation Sub ensured the Duvernay producer was able to reach TD in the second-longest well ever drilled in Western Canada with no issues. The design enabled the operator to circulate a lot of fluid and conduct a solid pressure test.

With a reputation as the premier open hole ball drop completion system provider, Packers Plus has expanded its offerings in recent years to include innovative technologies for a variety of applications and multiple segments of a well completion – including the PrimeSET Liner Hanger.

The PrimeSET Liner Hanger was initially designed for deep, extended reach horizontal wells requiring 15,000 psi and higher rated equipment. This premium liner hanger has now been deployed in several countries and formations around the world.

With the success of the PrimeSET Liner Hanger, Packers Plus has evolved its liner hanger product line to span a wide range of applications, including shallow low-pressure wells in Saskatchewan and deep high-pressure applications in the Duvernay, and a variety of formations in between and around the world. Some of the additional features available include:

Rotate during installation

Rotate while cementing

Run with a frac string (rather than drill pipe)

Tie-back with a landed or latched seal assembly

Run with coil frac or ball-drop cemented sleeves

For more information, visit https://packersplus.com/solution/liner-hangers.