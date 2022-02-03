Well of the Week – How is the Dunvegan Debolt like a shopping mall?

Every development needs an anchor whether it is in real estate or oil and gas. A mall requires a lead tenant, and an oil and gas region with a wealth of resources still requires a major discovery to really kick it into the big leagues. Investors need a reason to invest in the facilities to allow substantial but smaller plays to be plumbed in. And that is why the Dunvegan Debolt is a gas field that deserves to be remembered.

This Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week pays homage to a discovery that gave a reason to open up the Peace River Arch (PRA) to gas production: the Dunvegan Debolt discovery. Anderson Exploration drilled the 100/06-28-080-03W6/00 well in June of 1972 and discovery a field estimated to contain 1.2 to 1.6 TCF of Original Gas In Place (Packard et al., 2004). The fourth completion event in 6-28 went on to produce just under 1.6 bcf of gas. While this is definitely respectable result, it pales in comparison to wells such as 100/09-18-081-04W6/00, which produced over 20 bcf before being commingled with the uphole Triassic zone.

This field was both a company maker for Anderson and a significant event for the industry. Massive structural traps are pretty rare beasts in the WCSB outside of the Foothills. With hindsight, the decision to drill the seismically identified structure was pretty easy (see example images above and below). But low hanging fruit can be just as nutritious as the pickings on higher branches. And Dunvegan dragged the infrastructure north to allow the development of the resources in the Arch.

