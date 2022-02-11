Canada launches call for proposals for Indigenous-led clean fuels projects

OTTAWA, ON – Clean fuels, such as advanced biofuels and hydrogen, play an essential role in contributing to Canada’s plan to reach net zero by 2050. Recognizing the unique opportunities that clean fuels present for Indigenous businesses and communities, the Government of Canada is helping grow their domestic production capacity while strengthening the economy, creating good, sustainable jobs and supporting workers in the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today launched a call for proposals for Indigenous-led projects to build new or expand existing clean fuel production capacity in Canada.

As a component of the Clean Fuels Fund, this dedicated Indigenous Call for Project Proposals targets new production and feasibility projects at the commercial scale and in advanced states of readiness. Projects for the production of clean liquid or gaseous fuels — such as hydrogen, advanced ethanol and renewable diesel — are eligible for consideration.

Selected projects are expected to enable emissions reductions while benefitting Indigenous communities, leveraging private sector investments, creating jobs and improving gender and diversity in the clean fuels sector. Indigenous businesses, communities and organizations are encouraged to apply.

A single application can be submitted for feasibility studies and/or production projects. Feasibility and front-end engineering design studies can receive up to 75 percent of eligible costs to a maximum of $5 million, while production projects may receive support of up to 50 percent of total eligible costs to a maximum of $150 million each.

The $1.5-billion Clean Fuels Fund supports the growth of domestic production capacity of clean fuels. It also supports the implementation of proposed Clean Fuels Regulations and delivers on the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada.

Applications for the call for proposals for Indigenous-led projects will be accepted until funding is no longer available.

“Indigenous businesses are bringing forward innovative solutions in the clean fuels space. Our government is partnering with them on these innovative projects to make Canada a global supplier of choice for clean fuels.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources