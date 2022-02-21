International Petroleum Corporation announces results of share repurchase program

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that IPC repurchased a total of 332,210 IPC common shares (ISIN: CA46016U1084) during the period of February 14 to 18, 2022 under the previously announced share repurchase program.

The share repurchase program, announced by IPC on December 1, 2021, is being implemented in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation) and the applicable rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Stockholm and applicable Canadian and Swedish securities laws.

During the period of February 14 to 18, 2022, IPC repurchased a total of 277,000 IPC common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. All of these share repurchases were carried out by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of IPC.

For more information regarding transactions under the share repurchase program in Sweden, including aggregated volume, weighted average price per share and total transaction value for each trading day during the period of February 14 to 18, 2022, see the following link to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

During the same period, IPC purchased a total of 55,210 IPC common shares on the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. All of these share repurchases were carried out by ATB Capital Markets Inc. on behalf of IPC.

As previously announced, all common shares repurchased by IPC under the share repurchase program will be cancelled. Following cancellation of the repurchased shares, the total number of issued and outstanding IPC common shares will be 151,945,644 and IPC will not hold any common shares in treasury. The total number of issued and outstanding shares is 153,310,778 and IPC currently holds 1,365,134 common shares in treasury.

A full breakdown of the transactions conducted during the period of February 14 to 18, 2022 according to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation on Nasdaq Stockholm is attached to this press release. Since December 3, 2021 up to and including February 18, 2022, a total of 3,422,113 IPC common shares have been repurchased under the share repurchase program through the facilities of the TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. A maximum of 11,097,074 IPC common shares may be repurchased over the period of twelve months commencing December 3, 2021 and ending December 2, 2022, or until such earlier date as the share repurchase program is completed or terminated by IPC.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol “IPCO”.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

This press release contains information that International Petroleum Corp. is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 10:30 CET on February 21, 2022.