More than 100K Albertans sign up for $100 affordability rebates as applications open

EDMONTON – The Alberta government says more than 106,000 residents have applied for $100 relief cheques in just over 24 hours.

The direct deposits are meant to help Albertans deal with the high cost of living, but high traffic to the government’s website left some frustrated by technological hurdles when it launched Wednesday.

Nearly 3.4 million adults — with annual household incomes of $225,000 or less — are eligible.

Jonathan Gauthier, spokesperson for Technology Minister Nate Glubish, says the “performance issue” affecting sign-ins to the site has been fixed.

He says the government looking at ways to improve the application process for users whose bank doesn’t use the online Interac verification process.

The province said it expects the money to land in bank accounts within two weeks after an application is received.

It’s also aware that some Albertans are hitting snags, and it recognizes the bank verification process has been a source of frustration, said Gauthier.

“Applications will be accepted until Sept. 30, 2026, so Albertans experiencing delays are not at risk of missing the deadline and can return to complete their application at a later time,” he said Thursday in a statement.

Applications can only be made online, but Albertans can call a phone line for help with the website.

Juliana Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Finance Minister Jason Nixon, said that over the past two years the government has streamlined the process for getting a verified account, making it less than a two-minute process for most people.

“We encourage Albertans with limited access to a computer or who may need help signing up for a verified account to ask a trusted friend or family member, visit a local public library for computer access, or visit an Alberta Supports Centre for computer access and on-site assistance in applying,” she said in a statement.

She added that privacy is top of mind and Albertans’ account information is protected using server authentication and data encryption.

Premier Danielle Smith announced last month that residents would be able to get the cash instead of the province reducing its tax on gasoline at the pumps. Smith said normal cuts to gas taxes don’t always get passed on to customers.

Last week, the province officially changed its fuel tax relief regulations to make way for the payments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.