Advantage announces record 2021 year-end results, reserves, operational update

Advantage Energy Ltd.

2200, 440 – 2nd Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 5E9

Phone: (403) 718-8000

Fax: (403) 718-8332

Web Site: www.advantageog.com

E-mail: ir@advantageog.com

Forward-Looking Information and Advisory

The information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “demonstrate”, “expect”, “may”, “can”, “will”, “believe”, “would” and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things, Advantage’s position, strategy and development plans and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the Corporation’s expectations that long-term demand will likely continue to grow and that Advantage is well positioned to continue generating significant shareholder value; 2022 production guidance and anticipated production rates; the Corporation’s expectations that it will have five days of downtime at Glacier in March for a plant turnaround and to complete final construction of the Phase 1 CCS project; anticipated gas supply shortages and elevated pricing; the Corporation’s expectations that minimal new Glacier volumes will come onstream for the remainder of 2022; that the construction of the trunk-line tying Advantage’s oil battery to Keyera’s Pipestone Processing Facility is nearing completion and the anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; anticipated growth in production at Wembley in 2022; the anticipated number of wells to be drilled in 2022 and the anticipated timing thereof; anticipated Wembley take-or-pay volumes in 2022 and 2023; that the Progress compression station will come on-stream early in the second quarter and the anticipated cost thereof and benefits to be derived therefrom; the Corporation’s hedging activities and the benefits to be derived therefrom; that the Corporation will launch a share buyback program and the anticipated timing thereof and benefits to be derived therefrom; the anticipated magnitude of the share buybacks; the anticipated timing of Mr. Ron McIntosh’s retirement from the board and the concurrent appointment of his successor; the anticipated timing of Advantage’s Indigenous Education Scholarship program and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; that Advantage will grow adjusted funds flow per share while maintaining a strong balance sheet; the focus of Advantage’s 2022 capital program; anticipated growth in total production and relative adjusted funds flow in 2022; the Corporation’s expected growth in adjusted funds flow; the Corporation’s expectations that it will generate significant free cash flow of over $140 million in the first half of 2022 and approach zero net debt in the third quarter of 2022; the Corporation’s expectations that new wells will pay out in under 5 months; estimated tax pools and the anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; the Corporation’s expectations that it will continue to deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, and contribute to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels; and Advantage’s expectations generally and with respect to its liquids development. Advantage’s actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Advantage will derive from them.

These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Advantage’s control, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic, market and business conditions; industry conditions, including as a result of demand and supply effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including increasing taxes and changes in investment or other regulations; changes in tax laws, royalty regimes and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; Advantage’s success at acquisition, exploitation and development of reserves; unexpected drilling results; changes in commodity prices, currency exchange rates, net capital expenditures, reserves or reserves estimates and debt service requirements; the occurrence of unexpected events involved in the exploration for, and the operation and development of, oil and gas properties, including hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production and processing facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury; changes or fluctuations in production levels; delays in anticipated timing of drilling and completion of wells; individual well productivity; competition from other producers; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; credit risk; changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; our ability to comply with current and future environmental or other laws; stock market volatility and market valuations; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems and other difficulties in producing petroleum reserves; ability to obtain required approvals of regulatory authorities; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; that the five planned days of downtime at Glacier in March for a plant turnaround will not result in the construction of the Phase 1 CCS project being completed; the trunk-line tying Advantage’s oil battery to Keyera’s Pipestone Processing Facility will not provide Advantage with access to a total of 40 mmcf/d of processing capacity in the area once completed; that once on-stream, the Progress compressor station will not provide the benefits as anticipated; that the share buyback program will not provide returns to shareholders in a tax efficient manner, improve per share metrics or help maintain an efficient capital structure for the Corporation; and that growth in adjusted funds flow per share with a strong balance sheet will not maximize shareholder returns. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors are described in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedar.com (“SEDAR”) and www.advantageog.com. Readers are also referred to risk factors described in other documents Advantage files with Canadian securities authorities.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Advantage has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: conditions in general economic and financial markets; the impact and duration thereof that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on (i) the demand for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas, (ii) the supply chain including the Corporation’s ability to obtain the equipment and services it requires, and (iii) the Corporation’s ability to produce, transport and/or sell its crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; current and future commodity prices and royalty regimes; the Corporation’s current and future hedging program; future exchange rates; royalty rates; future operating costs; future transportation costs and availability of product transportation capacity; availability of skilled labor; availability of drilling and related equipment; timing and amount of net capital expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the price of crude oil and natural gas; the number of new wells required to achieve the budget objectives; that the Corporation will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that the Corporation’s conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that the Corporation will have the ability to develop the Corporation’s properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed assumed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated; that the five planned days of downtime at Glacier in March for a plant turnaround will allow the Corporation to complete final construction of the Phase 1 CCS project; that once completed, the trunk-line tying Advantage’s oil battery to Keyera’s Pipestone Processing Facility will provide Advantage with access to a total of 40 mmcf/d of processing capacity in the area; that once on-stream, the Progress compressor station will increase system capacity for Advantage wells and service firm-contracted third-party volumes of 10 mmcf/d generating $5.5 million of processing revenue on an annualized basis; that a share buyback program will provide returns to shareholders in a tax efficient manner, improve per share metrics and to help maintain an efficient capital structure for the Corporation; that growing adjusted funds flow per share while maintaining a strong balance sheet will maximize shareholder returns; future strip prices; and the estimates of the Corporation’s production and reserves volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects. Estimates of free cash flow for 2022 are based on forward looking information from the Corporation’s Consolidated Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2021 (“MD&A”) and can be found on page 3 of the MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at https://www.advantageog.com/investors/financial-reports and commodity price assumptions including average AECO $4.00/mcf, Henry Hub US$4.35/mmbtu, WTI US$78/bbl, and $US/$CDN 0.79. All forward looking estimates include current hedging and market diversification transactions. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.

The future acquisition by the Corporation of the Corporation’s shares pursuant to a share buyback program, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to implement a share buyback program or acquire shares of the Corporation will be subject to the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the Corporation’s business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions, satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Corporation under applicable corporate law and receipt of regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will buyback any shares of the Corporation in the future.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information above and in its continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on Advantage’s future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Advantage’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Advantage will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Advantage disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Corporation’s potential financial position, including, but not limited to, the Corporation’s expected growth in adjusted funds flow; the Corporation’s expectations that it will generate significant free cash flow of over $140 million in the first half of 2022 and approach zero net debt in the third quarter of 2022; and Advantage’s 2022 capital program and its anticipated first quarter spending; all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Corporation and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Corporation’s potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (mcfe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. Boe and mcfe conversion ratios have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to one barrel of oil. A boe and mcfe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Sproule was engaged as an independent qualified reserve evaluator to evaluate Advantage’s year-end reserves as of December 31, 2021 (“Sproule 2021 Reserves Report”) in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 (“NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGE Handbook”). Reserves are stated on a gross (before royalties) working interest basis unless otherwise indicated. Additional details are provided in the accompanying tables to this release and additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in our Annual Information Form which will be filed on SEDAR on or about February 24, 2022. The recovery and reserve estimates of reserves provided in this news release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein.

This press release discloses undeveloped drilling locations in two categories: (i) proved locations; and (ii) probable locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from the Sproule 2021 Reserves Report and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Of the 339 total undeveloped drilling locations identified herein, 287 are proved locations with 242 in Glacier, 15 in Valhalla, 22 in Wembley and 8 in Progress. Of the 52 probable locations, 30 are in Glacier, 2 in Valhalla, 16 in Wembley and 4 in Progress.

References in this press release to short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. Additionally, such rates may also include recovered “load oil” fluids used in well completion stimulation. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of Advantage.

Specified Financial Measures

Throughout this news release, Advantage discloses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, and cash used in investing activities, as indicators of Advantage’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

The Corporation considers adjusted funds flow to be a useful measure of Advantage’s ability to generate cash from the production of natural gas and liquids, which may be used to settle outstanding debt and obligations, support future capital expenditures plans, or return capital to shareholders. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from adjusted funds flow as they may vary significantly between periods and are not considered to be indicative of the Corporation’s operating performance as they are a function of the timeliness of collecting receivables and paying payables. Expenditures on decommissioning liabilities are excluded from the calculation as the amount and timing of these expenditures are unrelated to current production and are partially discretionary due to the nature of our low liability. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($000) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities 67,464 30,260 223,152 100,714 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 253 610 1,033 1,080 Changes in non-cash working capital 3,510 868 10,639 2,867 Adjusted funds flow 71,227 31,738 234,824 104,661

Net Capital Expenditures

Net capital expenditures include total capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and intangible assets. Management considers this measure reflective of actual capital activity for the period as it excludes changes in working capital related to other periods and excludes cash receipts on government grants. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($000) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash used in investing activities 44,939 37,325 117,782 158,621 Changes in non-cash working capital 13,431 (4,935) 11,564 (686) Project funding received 14 – 20,057 – Net capital expenditures 58,384 32,390 149,403 157,935

Free Cash Flow

Advantage computes free cash flow as adjusted funds flow less net capital expenditures. Advantage uses free cash flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($000) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities 67,464 30,260 223,152 100,714 Cash used in investing activities (44,939) (37,325) (117,782) (158,621) Changes in non-cash working capital (9,921) 5,803 (925) 3,553 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 253 610 1,033 1,080 Project funding received (14) – (20,057) – Free cash flow (deficit) 12,843 (652) 85,421 (53,274)

Operating Netback

Operating netback is comprised of sales revenue and realized gains (losses) on derivatives, net of expenses resulting from field operations, including royalty expense, operating expense and transportation expense. Operating netback provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells. The composition of operating netback is as follows:

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($000) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Natural gas and liquids sales 159,255 73,203 492,035 245,085 Realized losses on derivatives (37,088) (2,949) (74,578) (4,640) Royalty expense (8,928) (3,067) (27,530) (10,474) Operating expense (12,870) (10,750) (44,893) (40,005) Transportation expense (19,768) (14,488) (70,440) (55,817) Operating netback 80,601 41,949 274,594 134,149

Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow per Share

Adjusted funds flow per share is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the basic weighted average shares outstanding of the Corporation. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted funds flow 71,227 31,738 234,824 104,661 Weighted average shares outstanding (000) 190,829 188,113 190,077 187,761 Adjusted funds flow per share ($/share) 0.37 0.17 1.24 0.56

Adjusted Funds Flow per boe

Adjusted funds flow per boe is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Adjusted funds flow per boe is a useful ratio that allows users to compare the Corporation’s adjusted funds flow against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted funds flow 71,227 31,738 234,824 104,661 Total production (boe/d) 47,940 43,532 49,445 44,922 Days in period 92 92 365 366 Total production (000 boe) 4,410 4,005 18,047 16,441 Adjusted funds flow per boe ($/boe) 16.15 7.92 13.01 6.37

Operating netback per boe

Operating netback per boe is derived by dividing each component of the operating netback by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Operating netback per boe provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating netback 80,600 41,949 274,593 134,149 Total production (boe/d) 47,940 43,532 49,445 44,922 Days in period 92 92 365 366 Total production (000 boe) 4,410 4,005 18,047 16,441 Operating netback per boe ($/boe) 18.28 10.47 15.21 8.17

Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated by dividing net capital expenditures by adjusted funds flow. Advantage uses payout ratio as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares.

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net capital expenditures 58,384 32,390 149,403 157,935 Adjusted funds flow 71,227 31,738 234,824 104,661 Payout ratio 0.8 1.0 0.6 1.5

Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio

Net debt to adjusted funds flow is calculated by dividing net debt by adjusted fund flow for the previous four quarters. Net debt to adjusted funds flow is a coverage ratio that provides Management and users the ability to determine how long it would take the Corporation to repay its bank indebtedness if it devoted all its adjusted funds flow to debt repayment.

Year ended

December 31 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 Net Debt 165,253 251,397 Adjusted funds flow (prior four quarters) 234,824 104,661 Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio 0.7 2.4

Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs (“FD&A”)

FD&A cost is calculated based on adding net capital expenditures and the net change in future development capital (“FDC”), divided by reserve additions for the year from the Sproule 2021 and 2020 Reserves Report.

Payout

The point at which all costs associated with a well are recovered from the operating netback of the well. Payout is considered by management to be a useful performance measure as a common metric used to evaluate capital allocation decisions.

Capital Efficiency

Capital efficiency is calculated by dividing net capital expenditures by the average production additions of the applicable year to replace the corporate decline rate and deliver production growth, expressed in $/boe/d. Capital efficiency is considered by management to be a useful performance measure as a common metric used to evaluate the efficiency with which capital activity is allocated to achieve production additions.

Recycle Ratio

Recycle ratio is calculated by dividing Advantage’s fourth quarter operating netback by the calculated FD&A cost of the applicable year and expressed as a ratio. Management uses recycle ratio to relate the cost of adding reserves to the expected operating netback to be generated.

Capital Management Measures

W orking Capital

Working capital is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure of the Corporation’s short-term operating liquidity. By excluding short term derivatives and the current portion of provision and other liabilities, Management and users can determine if the Corporation’s energy operations are sufficient to cover the short-term operating requirements. Working capital is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

A summary of working capital as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

December 31

2021 December 31

2020 Cash and cash equivalents 25,238 3,279 Trade and other receivables 54,769 28,491 Prepaid expenses and deposits 3,483 2,021 Trade and other accrued liabilities (81,398) (38,083) Working capital surplus (deficit) 2,092 (4,292)

Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure to assess the Corporation’s liquidity. Net debt is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

A summary of the reconciliation of net debt as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

December 31

2021 December 31

2020 Bank indebtedness (non-current) 167,345 247,105 Working capital (surplus) deficit (2,092) 4,292 Net debt 165,253 251,397

Supplementary financial measures

Corporate Decline Rate

Corporate decline rate is calculated by identifying the actual or forecasted production of all the wells onstream at the start of the year, then tracking their cumulative decline by the end of the year, expressed as a percentage.

Reserve additions replaced

Reserve additions replaced is calculated by dividing reserves net volume additions by the current annual production and expressed as a percentage. Management uses this measure to determine the relative change of its reserves base over a period of time.

Reserves life index

Reserves life index is calculated by dividing the total volume of reserves by the fourth quarter production rate and expressed in years.

“Average realized prices (including realized derivatives) natural gas” is comprised of natural gas sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s natural gas production.

“Average realized prices (including realized derivatives) liquids” is comprised of crude oil, condensate and NGL’s sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s crude oil, condensate and NGL’s production.

“Natural gas and liquids sales per boe” is comprised of natural gas sales and liquids sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s total natural gas and liquids production.

“Operating expense per boe” is comprised of operating expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total production.

“Realized losses on derivatives per boe” is comprised of realized losses on derivatives, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total production.

“Royalty expense per boe” is comprised of royalty expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total production.

“Transportation expense per boe” is comprised of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total production.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below: