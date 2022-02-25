Verdazo Analytics acquired by Omnira Software

Calgary, Alberta – Omnira Software, a division of Vela Software and Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU], is pleased to announce it has acquired Verdazo Analytics, Inc. (“Verdazo”), headquartered in Calgary, AB.

Verdazo is a leader in discovery analytics software with a mission to provide energy producers with easy-to-use data visualization capabilities that inform decisions on production enhancement and operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled with Verdazo joining the Omnira family and combining forces with MOSAIC. Verdazo brings the analytics capabilities to support our clients in their search for operation efficiencies, and in combination with MOSAIC, supports capital investment decisions to maximize shareholder value” said Francisco Gomez, Omnira Software CEO.

About Verdazo Analytics. Founded in 2006 as Visage Information Solutions and rebranded as Verdazo Analytics in 2016, the company continues to navigate the leading frontiers of analytics and help clients across industries make smarter, faster decisions by revealing the hidden insights in complex data.

About Omnira Software. Passionate about efficiency and high-quality data, the Omnira team created MOSAIC as a single-system software solution to help oil and gas professionals make better capital investment decisions to find and develop their hydrocarbon resources, aiming to maximize shareholder value.

About Vela Vela is a global provider of software solutions to several vertical industries. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software, Vela acquires, manages, and builds specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Vela companies invest in becoming leaders in their industries and to better serve their customers. We help companies improve their operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.