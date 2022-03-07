Prairie Provident announces new Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta – Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident”, “PPR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Dranchuk to Prairie Provident as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2022.

Mr. Dranchuk brings more than 25 years of experience across the Western Canadian upstream energy sector in various senior finance roles, including 10 years as Chief Financial Officer. He spent several years in a variety of operational finance roles of increasing responsibilities in both exploration/production energy companies and energy service providers. He has specialist skills in a variety of publicly traded organizations including corporate transactions, debenture issuances, common share offerings, mergers and acquisition and corporate conversions. Mr. Dranchuk also brings extensive experience in corporate governance and internal controls.

He holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CMA) designation, and received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Saskatchewan.