Canadian Discovery can provide area-specific subsurface expertise for your deep saline aquifer CO2 sequestration proposal

CALGARY, AB, CANADA – March 8, 2022 – On March 3, 2022, the Government of Alberta put out its Request for Full Project Proposals for Carbon Sequestration Hubs. Timelines are tight with Full Project Proposals due by May 2, 2022. Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL) can provide area-specific subsurface expertise in support of companies’ deep saline aquifer CO 2 sequestration Full Project Proposals.

CDL has developed a fully integrated subsurface workflow to help clients characterize the suitability of deep saline aquifers for carbon storage in Alberta. While the Basal Cambrian Sandstone (BCS) has received most of the carbon storage attention—both the Shell Quest (northeast of Edmonton) and the Aquistore (near the SK/USA border) projects sequester CO 2 in this aquifer system—the BCS might not be the optimal target in many areas throughout Alberta. CDL’s work to date has shown that there are other Cambrian, Ordovician, Silurian and Devonian Elk Point aquifers that could better serve as CO 2 storage candidates in some locations, while in some areas a project may require multiple targets to meet storage needs.

CDL’s workflow includes an examination of the reservoir and cap rock of the project’s target aquifer(s), and identifies any potential subsurface conflicts as required in the RFPP. The detailed assessment includes datasets, maps, graphs and type logs describing the geological framework, reservoir conditions, and CO 2 storage capacity and efficiency estimates. To learn more about how our detailed geological and hydrodynamics evaluations will assist with your company’s Full Project Proposal to the Government of Alberta, contact us at 403.269.3644 or info@canadiandiscovery.com.

Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL) is an independent, global energy information services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. As world leaders in reservoir- to basin-scale evaluation, we specialize in assessing subsurface properties, pressure, fluid flow, fluid chemistry and geomechanics. CDL’s extensive subsurface knowledge and GIS capabilities support Clean Technologies including Carbon Sequestration and Storage (CCUS), Critical Minerals, Geothermal Energy and Water Disposal and Sourcing Solutions. Our deep understanding of depositional environments and fluid-rock interactions in the subsurface has been CDL’s core competency for 35 years. We are using this foundation to strategically deliver CCUS site identification, Critical Mineral and Deep Geothermal assessments to clients world-wide.

info@canadiandiscovery.com

+1 403 269 3644

500, 622 – 5 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB Canada, T2P 0M6

www.canadiandiscovery.com