Ramp up production and reduce drive time by 68% with dynamic routing

The pressure is on many producers to increase production to take advantage of global supply uncertainty but that’s not easy with an oil and gas labor shortage.

If you’re not hiring operators, how can you ramp up production with your existing operations team? With dynamic routing.

How dynamic routing works and the impact to field performance

Today’s field operations use a location-based approach, where an operator plans his shift based on visiting every well in a given area. However, the nearest assets are rarely the assets that offer the highest production optimization opportunity.

Alternatively, dynamic routing takes an ‘operate by exception’ approach and uses technology to prioritize the top field activities to impact production.

With EZ Ops new dynamic routing and day scheduling capabilities, field operators are equipped with an optimal schedule of field activities and the most efficient route to get them done.

Behind the scenes, the technology is powered by algorithms that compute millions of internal and external data points in real-time including production data, inspection schedules, shift duration, temperature, commodity prices, chemical costs and of course, location.

More production, less drive time

Dynamic routing empowers producers to get more impact on production from every shift. Intelligent scheduling computes the top priority field activities based on multiple factors including likely downtime issues, upcoming inspections, and which asset maintenance will have the greatest production impact. Then operators plan their most efficient route to get the top priorities done. They simply enter their start and end location, shift duration and form of transportation such as truck or helicopter.

For a mid-size producer with an area of less than 100 wells, EZ Ops dynamic routing can save them $840,000 in OPEX* and 15,000 km less driving per operator** each year.

The average operator drives about 22,000 km in a year. With dynamic routing that’s optimized for max fuel efficiency, you can drop that drive time by 68%, with certainty operators are completing the top priorities to keep production humming.

Optimized daily schedule in minutes

Without dynamic scheduling, most operators arrive on-site at the start of their shift and take 1-2 hours just to review the SCADA data and new reports to figure out what locations they need to head to first. They absorb half the data, pick 2-3 locations to start and get going.

With EZ Ops, operators pull a recommended schedule and tune it using their own judgment in about 5 minutes. They can get to work faster with the certainty they are doing the highest value tasks during their shift.

Learn more about EZ Ops dynamic routing

*Using EZ Ops’ Production-as-Priority Route Optimization

**Using EZ Ops Fuel-Efficient Route Optimization