ROK Resources announces hedging program

REGINA, SK – ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an oil and gas swap structure hedge of approximately 925,326 bbls and 2,453,362 Mmbtu for the period of April 2022 through March 2024. This volume represents approximately 75% of the Company’s current production base. The weighted average swap prices over the 24 month period is US$93.61/bbl WTI and US$4.09/Mmbtu Natural Gas1, respectively.
The hedge is required as part of the Senior Loan Facility as defined in the press release dated March 7, 2022.
|
Month
|
WTI Quantity (bbls)
|
WTI ($USD)
|
Natural Gas Quantity (Mmbtu)
|
Natural Gas Price ($USD)
|
Apr-22
|
44,798
|
$ 117.96
|
114,037
|
$ 4.44
|
May-22
|
45,498
|
$ 113.70
|
116,581
|
$ 4.47
|
Jun-22
|
43,308
|
$ 109.08
|
111,630
|
$ 4.52
|
Jul-22
|
44,046
|
$ 105.15
|
114,146
|
$ 4.57
|
Aug-22
|
43,343
|
$ 102.31
|
112,946
|
$ 4.58
|
Sep-22
|
41,328
|
$ 99.83
|
108,182
|
$ 4.56
|
Oct-22
|
42,099
|
$ 98.00
|
110,653
|
$ 4.58
|
Nov-22
|
40,178
|
$ 96.45
|
106,006
|
$ 4.66
|
Dec-22
|
40,954
|
$ 94.91
|
108,447
|
$ 4.82
|
Jan-23
|
40,343
|
$ 92.55
|
107,356
|
$ 4.92
|
Feb-23
|
35,793
|
$ 91.46
|
95,909
|
$ 4.75
|
Mar-23
|
39,155
|
$ 90.40
|
105,187
|
$ 4.32
|
Apr-23
|
37,350
|
$ 89.47
|
100,812
|
$ 3.40
|
May-23
|
38,141
|
$ 88.44
|
103,175
|
$ 3.31
|
Jun-23
|
36,395
|
$ 87.37
|
98,734
|
$ 3.35
|
Jul-23
|
37,156
|
$ 86.44
|
100,342
|
$ 3.39
|
Aug-23
|
36,592
|
$ 85.57
|
98,233
|
$ 3.41
|
Sep-23
|
35,027
|
$ 84.68
|
94,176
|
$ 3.40
|
Oct-23
|
35,808
|
$ 83.92
|
96,354
|
$ 3.43
|
Nov-23
|
34,173
|
$ 83.14
|
92,390
|
$ 3.54
|
Dec-23
|
34,933
|
$ 82.29
|
94,598
|
$ 3.76
|
Jan-24
|
34,229
|
$ 80.50
|
91,640
|
$ 3.92
|
Feb-24
|
31,415
|
$ 79.81
|
83,427
|
$ 3.80
|
Mar-24
|
33,264
|
$ 78.83
|
88,401
|
$ 3.51
Notes
- Natural Gas contracts are swaps on Henry Hub, shown in $USD. The Company has also secured a swap on the AECO basis for the same term.