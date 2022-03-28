ROK Resources announces updated corporate presentation

REGINA, SK- ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSX-V:ROK) is pleased to announce that it has updated its corporate presentation available on its website at www.rokresources.ca.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK’s common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: info@rokresources.ca