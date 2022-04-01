Canada’s weekly rig count down 16 to 128

Canada averaged 128 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 35% are drilling for natural gas, 56% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 6% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 88% in Alberta, 2% in Saskatchewan, 4% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 36%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, Akita Drilling with 6%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

