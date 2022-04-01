BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count down 16 to 128

Canada averaged 128 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 35% are drilling for natural gas, 56% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 6% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 88% in Alberta, 2% in Saskatchewan, 4% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 36%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, Akita Drilling with 6%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

