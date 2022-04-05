Proposed capital projects relying on Alberta carbon capture and storage build-out

Southern Alberta oil well

Alberta is growing its carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry, and in late March picked proposals for six open-access sequestration hubs in the Edmonton region.

The province has attracted a slew of proposals for low-emissions industrial projects over the last year, which will rely on CCS to lower emissions.

Below is a round-up of the six storage hubs being developed, and proposed industrial projects that are looking to capture carbon:

PROPOSED STORAGE HUBS

Enbridge Inc plans to build the Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub.

Pembina Pipeline Corp and TransCanada PipeLines Limited, a unit of TC Energy, are proposing the Alberta Carbon Grid.

Shell Canada is looking at building the Polaris Carbon Sequestration Hub.

Bison Low Carbon Ventures Inc is looking at building the Meadowbrook Hub Project.

Wolf Carbon Solutions Inc wants to build the Wolf Carbon Hub.

Enhance Energy Inc is planning the Origins Project hub.

PROPOSED LOW-EMISSIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS:

Dow Inc will expand and retrofit its Fort Saskatchewan site to triple production while cutting emissions net-zero emissions, and expects a new ethylene cracker to come online by 2030. Final investment approval still needed from the board.

Air Products is planning a C$1.3 billion net-zero hydrogen production plant and liquefaction facility expected to come onstream in 2024. The board has approved the project but it is still subject to permit approvals.

Suncor Energy and ATCO Ltd have proposed a “multi-billion dollar” hydrogen plant producing 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year. The companies expect to make a sanctioning decision in 2024. If finalized, project could be operational by 2028.

Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp and Shell Canada have signed an agreement to exploring producing low-carbon hydrogen, aiming for 165,000 tonnes a year in the first phase of the project.

Japan’s Itochu Corp and Petronas Canada are exploring the feasibility of a C$1.3 billion ammonia facility, aiming to produce one million tonnes of ammonia per year.

Imperial Oil plans to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery using hydrogen produced with carbon capture and storage. It would aim to produce 20,000 barrels, or 3 million litres, per day in 2024.

Lehigh Cement will add carbon capture to its existing Edmonton plant and has signed a memorandum with Enbridge to store emissions at proposed the Wabamun hub.

Capital Power Corp is adding carbon capture to its existing Genesee power station, and will store emissions at Wabamun.