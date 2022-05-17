360 Energy Liability Management Ltd. expands into Northern Alberta with 2 strategic acquisitions

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2022 – 360 Energy Liability Management Ltd. (360) is pleased to announce the strategic acquisitions of SHARP Environmental (2000) Ltd. and Owl River Environmental Services Ltd.

These acquisitions were strategically targeted to support 360’s mission to Make Closure Simple. With two new geographical locations in Fairview and Lac La Biche, and an expanded senior skillset, 360 is well positioned to deliver on the mission.

Along with a previously announced acquisition, 360’s team now boasts more than 140 professionals across the main segments of Site Closure: Liability Management, Abandonment, Decommissioning and Environmental Stewardship.

360 CEO Ryan Smith notes that “Our strategic vision has always been to design a business with a) a purpose and b) a mission to solve unique and complex site closure problems. The acquisitions of Sharp and Owl River fully support both of those items because they come with teams who have a long history of supporting closure work in Western Canada. Furthermore, they have a passion for making a difference through the work they perform. We are extremely excited to welcome the groups into 360 and to support the already great brands they have created”.

Jeff Biegel, founder of SHARP, adds “We are really looking forward to joining forces with a progressive company like 360 to grow our business in the area of reclamation and remediation across Western Canada.”

Both acquisitions are strategically significant and serve as an entry into the Northern Alberta and Northeast BC closure markets. They also leverage decades of experience in the form of Sharp founder Jeff Biegel, who has built a reputation around his team’s ability to efficiently move sites to full closure in remote areas of the province.

About 360 Energy Liability Management Ltd.

360 has made a name as a leader in abandonment/environmental site closure execution and Asset Retirement Obligation (ARO) strategic guidance. Self-described trailblazers, the team has helped industry transform the approach to ARO. 360 continues to position itself as a leader in the environmental site closure sector in Western Canada with a focus on unparalleled culture and performance. For more information on 360 please visit www.360elm.com

About SHARP Environmental (2000) Ltd.

Based in Fairview, AB, SHARP Environmental has serviced the Northern Region of Western Canada for over 25 years. As specialists in onsite reclamation and remediation, they bring advanced practical and technical knowledge to remote site closure. For more information on SHARP Environmental please visit www.sharp-environmental.com.

About Owl River Environmental Services Ltd.

Owl River Environmental Services has built a competitive advantage in delivering reclamation and closure services to the Oilsands Region in Northern Alberta. With a unique approach to minimal disturbance and remote access, Owl River has a solid presence in the Lac La Biche and Ft. MacMurray regions. For more information on Owl River please visit www.owlriverenv.com.

