Bonterra Energy Corp. announces approval of all resolutions at annual meeting of shareholders and Voting Results

The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
John J. Campbell
|
15,371,754
|
87.90%
|
2,115,168
|
12.10%
|
George F. Fink
|
15,392,926
|
88.03%
|
2,093,996
|
11.98%
|
Stacey E. McDonald
|
15,381,964
|
87.96%
|
2,104,958
|
12.04%
|
Jacqueline R. Ricci
|
15,366,357
|
87.87%
|
2,120,565
|
12.13%
|
D. Michael G. Stewart
|
16,996,938
|
97.20%
|
489,984
|
2.80%
|
Rodger A. Tourigny
|
16,996,568
|
97.20%
|
490,354
|
2.80%
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
17,874,332
|
98.62%
|
250,513
|
1.38%
Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company’s shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE.”