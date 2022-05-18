BOE Report

Bonterra Energy Corp. announces approval of all resolutions at annual meeting of shareholders and Voting Results

CALGARY, AB – Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) (“Bonterra” or the “Company”) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022, a total of 18,125,596 shares, representing 50.69% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 13, 2022, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Election of Directors

The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

John J. Campbell

15,371,754

87.90%

2,115,168

12.10%

George F. Fink

15,392,926

88.03%

2,093,996

11.98%

Stacey E. McDonald

15,381,964

87.96%

2,104,958

12.04%

Jacqueline R. Ricci

15,366,357

87.87%

2,120,565

12.13%

D. Michael G. Stewart

16,996,938

97.20%

489,984

2.80%

Rodger A. Tourigny

16,996,568

97.20%

490,354

2.80%
Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

17,874,332

98.62%

250,513

1.38%

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company’s shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE.”