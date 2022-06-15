Provost area McLaren heavy oil development opportunity

Potts Petroleum Inc. (Potts) is making available its 100% working interest in section 29-37-1W4M of Crown Lease 0400120081. The associated rights include Petroleum and Natural Gas (all PNG) from Surface to the Base of the Mannville.

Well control and geologic mapping has defined a northward extension of the Provost Upper Mannville B Oil Pool (McLaren Member). The McLaren production from the offered parcel to date has been minimal – Potts believes this parcel is a significant horizontal development opportunity.

Opportunity Highlights:

– High working interest (100%) and entirely Crown PNG Rights.

– Estimated 12.4 mmbbls Original Oil in Place (OOIP).

– No abandonment liabilities on the offered parcel.

Additional information and data will be provided to interested parties who sign a confidentiality agreement (CA). Interested parties are encouraged to contact Dylan Johnson, Consulting Landman, at dylan.johnson@pottspetroleum.ca.