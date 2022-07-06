Entropy Inc. announces commissioning of the first phase of the 200,000 TPA glacier CCS project and provides corporate update

Phase 1 of the Glacier project includes one train of Entropy’s patent-pending Modular Carbon Capture and StorageTM (“MCCSTM“) process equipment in addition to the installation of all waste heat recovery equipment required for the full 200,000 TPA project. The final total installed cost of Phase 1 is expected to be approximately $31 million, which is approximately 10% higher than Entropy’s original budget as a result of recent inflation, primarily in steel and copper pricing.
Entropy will begin by gathering performance data on the proprietary process design using standard MEA (monoethanolamine) solvent for approximately one month prior to switching to its patent-pending Entropy23TM solvent for complete performance benchmarking. Operational updates on Phase 1 performance will be announced as various milestones are achieved.
Final Investment Decision Reached for Glacier Phase 1b
Entropy is pleased to announce final investment decision (“FID”) for Glacier Phase 1b, which is designed to capture and store an additional 16,000 TPA at an expected cost of approximately $8 million. Phase 1b will be the first deployment of Entropy’s Integrated Carbon Capture and StorageTM (“iCCSTM“) product, whereby a new 5,000 horsepower gas compressor package will come directly from the fabricator with built-in carbon capture equipment, reducing energy intensity and total installed cost significantly below the cost of a retrofit installation. Phase 1b equipment is being procured and is scheduled to come on-stream by the second quarter of 2023.
Glacier Phase 2 Update
Glacier Phase 2 is designed to capture an additional 136,000 TPA and is expected to reach FID by the fourth quarter of 2022 and come on-stream by the end of 2023. Once complete, Entropy expects to capture approximately 200,000 TPA of CO2 (over 90% of total emissions) from the facility and permanently sequester it in a regulator-approved local saline aquifer. The original cost estimate for Phase 2 will be updated in advance of FID to account for inflation. All phases of the Glacier project are anticipated to be eligible for the recently announced refundable investment tax credit of 50% from the Canadian government.
Athabasca Leismer Update
Entropy and Athabasca Oil Corp. have made substantial progress on preparing to install MCCSTM at Leismer with FID for the first phase expected during the third quarter of 2022. The total projected capture rate is over 440,000 TPA to be installed in two phases. The first phase is designed to capture 156,000 TPA with cost estimates being finalized in the coming month. This project relies on a local geological storage zone so construction will be predicated on timely regulatory approvals. This is the first commercial CCS project on a once-through steam generator (“OTSG”) which are widely deployed in thermal oil operations globally.
Entropy23TM Testing Results
Long-term testing of Entropy23TM solvent, by the University of Regina’s Clean Energy Technologies Research Institute (“CETRI”), has thus far provided the following key data points on Entropy23TM:
- confirmed superior degradation characteristics versus MEA
- average liquid mass transfer coefficient (KL) of 426% higher than MEA at 110oC, potentially increasing the capacity of a regeneration tower by more than four times
- average gas mass transfer coefficient (KG) indicated that the contactor tower segment height may be reduced by approximately 50% versus one designed to use MEA
With these test results and imminent data gathering at the Glacier MCCSTM facility, Entropy will be able to integrate new learnings into the final designs of future projects, helping us further reduce capital costs, operating costs and energy intensity.
Commercial Update
Entropy’s pipeline of CCS projects continues to grow rapidly. In addition to the short- and medium-cycle CCS projects that have been previously announced, Entropy has been formally engaged in various capacities, including pre-FEED analysis and project evaluations, for five separate investment-grade counterparties on global-scale projects. In aggregate, Entropy is approaching 10 MMTPA of projects under development in different levels of maturity and different forms of engagements.
About Entropy Inc:
Entropy is a privately-owned company, founded by Advantage Energy Ltd. to apply sophisticated science and engineering to commercialize CCS. Entropy’s technology is expected to deliver commercial profitability with an industry-leading cost structure using proprietary modular carbon capture and storage technology. Entropy intends to deploy this technology in the global effort to reduce and eventually eliminate carbon emissions. Further information is available at www.entropyinc.com.