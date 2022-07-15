Canada’s weekly rig count at 206

Canada averaged 206 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 30% are drilling for natural gas, 58% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 71% in Alberta, 20% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 13%, and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.