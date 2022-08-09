Spartan Delta Corp. Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Results, Closing Of Strategic Acquisition And Updated Guidance For 2022

READER ADVISORIES

Non-GAAP Measure

s and Ratios

This press release contains certain financial measures and ratios which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS“) or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP“). As these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, Spartan believes that their inclusion is useful to investors. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios used in this press release, represented by the capitalized and defined terms outlined below, are used by Spartan as key measures of financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The definitions below should be read in conjunction with the “Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios” section of the Company’s MD&A dated August 9, 2022, which includes discussion of the purpose and composition of the specified financial measures and detailed reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Operating Income and Operating Netback

Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is a useful supplemental measure that provides an indication of the Company’s ability to generate cash from field operations, prior to administrative overhead, financing and other business expenses. “Operating Income, before hedging” is calculated by Spartan as oil and gas sales, net of royalties, plus processing and other revenue, less operating and transportation expenses. “Operating Income, after hedging” is calculated by adjusting Operating Income for: (i) realized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments including settlements on acquired derivative financial instrument liabilities (together a non-GAAP financial measure “Settlements on Commodity Derivative Contracts“), and (ii) pipeline transportation revenue, net of pipeline transportation expense (the “Net Pipeline Transportation Margin“). The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an “Operating Netback” and reports the Operating Netback before and after hedging, both of which are non-GAAP financial ratios. Spartan considers Operating Netback an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices.

Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Funds Flow

Cash provided by operating activities is the most directly comparable measure to Adjusted Funds Flow. “Adjusted Funds Flow” is reconciled to cash provided by operating activities by excluding changes in non-cash working capital, adding back transaction costs on acquisitions, and deducting the principal portion of lease payments. Spartan utilizes Adjusted Funds Flow as a key performance measure in the Company’s annual financial forecasts and public guidance. Transaction costs, which primarily include legal and financial advisory fees, regulatory and other expenses directly attributable to execution of acquisitions, are added back because the Company’s definition of Free Funds Flow excludes capital expenditures related to acquisitions and dispositions. For greater clarity, incremental overhead expenses related to ongoing integration and restructuring post-acquisition are not adjusted and are included in Spartan’s general and administrative expenses. Lease liabilities are not included in Spartan’s definition of Net Debt (non-GAAP measure defined herein) therefore lease payments are deducted in the period incurred to determine Adjusted Funds Flow.

The Company refers to Adjusted Funds Flow expressed per unit of production as an “Adjusted Funds Flow Netback“.

“Free Funds Flow” is calculated by Spartan as Adjusted Funds Flow less Capital Expenditures before A&D, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure (defined herein). Spartan believes Free Funds Flow provides an indication of the amount of funds the Company has available for future capital allocation decisions such as to repay long-term debt, reinvest in the business or return capital to shareholders.

Adjusted Funds Flow per share

Adjusted Funds Flow (“AFF“) per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio used by the Spartan as a key performance indicator. AFF per share is calculated using the same methodology as net income per share (“EPS“), however the diluted weighted average common shares (“WA Shares“) outstanding for AFF may differ from the diluted weighted average determined in accordance with IFRS for purposes of calculating EPS due to non-cash items that impact net income only. The dilutive impact of stock options and share awards is more dilutive to AFF than EPS because the number of shares deemed to be repurchased under the treasury stock method is not adjusted for unrecognized share based compensation expense as it is non-cash. For periods in which the convertible promissory note was outstanding, it was always dilutive to AFF per share but could be antidilutive to EPS because of the non-cash change in fair value recognized through net income (see also, “Share Capital”).

Capital Expenditures, before A&D

“Capital Expenditures before A&D” is used by Spartan to measure its capital investment level compared to the Company’s annual budgeted capital expenditures for its organic drilling program. It includes capital expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets and property, plant and equipment, before acquisitions and dispositions. The directly comparable GAAP measure to capital expenditures is cash used in investing activities.

Adjusted Net Capital Acquisitions

“Adjusted Net Capital Acquisitions” is a supplemental measure disclosed by Spartan which aggregates the total amount of cash, debt and share consideration used to acquire crude oil and natural gas assets during the period, net of cash proceeds received on dispositions. The Company believes this is useful information because it is more representative of the total transaction value than the cash acquisition costs or total cash used in investing activities, determined in accordance with IFRS.

Net Debt (Surplus) and Adjusted Working Capital

References to “Net Debt” includes long-term debt under Spartan’s revolving credit facility and second lien term facility, net of Adjusted Working Capital. Net Debt and Adjusted Working Capital are both non-GAAP financial measures. “Adjusted Working Capital” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding lease liabilities and derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities. As at June 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, the Adjusted Working Capital deficit includes cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and deposits, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and the current portion of decommissioning obligations.

Spartan uses Net Debt as a key performance measure to manage the Company’s targeted debt levels. The Company believes its presentation of Adjusted Working Capital and Net Debt are useful as supplemental measures because lease liabilities and derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities relate to contractual obligations for future production periods. Lease payments and cash receipts or settlements on derivative financial instruments are included in Spartan’s reported Adjusted Funds Flow in the production month to which the obligation relates.

References to “Cash Financing Expenses” includes interest and fees on long-term debt, net of interest income, and excludes financing costs related to lease liabilities and accretion of decommissioning obligations. Cash Financing Expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure used by Spartan in its budget and guidance as it corresponds to the Company’s definition of Net Debt, however it should not be viewed as an alternative to total financing expenses presented in accordance with IFRS.

Net Debt to Annualized AFF Ratio

The Company monitors its capital structure using a “Net Debt to Annualized AFF Ratio“, which is a non-GAAP financial ratio calculated as the ratio of the Company’s “Net Debt” to its “Annualized Adjusted Funds Flow” which is calculated by multiplying Adjusted Funds Flow for the most recent quarter by a factor of 4.

(CA$ thousands, except as noted) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Working capital deficit 79,773 142,346 133,416 Adjusted for current portion of: Derivative financial instrument assets 10,693 6,889 268 Derivative financial instrument liabilities (46,479) (89,833) (52,783) Lease liabilities (9,094) (10,281) (10,206) Adjusted Working Capital deficit 34,893 49,121 70,695 Long-term debt 226,762 356,570 387,564 Net Debt 261,655 405,691 458,259 Annualized Adjusted Funds Flow (1) 929,496 638,884 548,104 Net Debt to Annualized AFF Ratio (1) 0.3x 0.6x 0.8x

(1) As at December 31, 2021, Spartan previously referred to this capital management measure as the “Net Debt to Trailing AFF Ratio” based on “Trailing Adjusted Funds Flow”. In 2022, the name of this measure was changed to “Net Debt to Annualized AFF Ratio” based on “Annualized Adjusted Funds Flow”, however there is no change to the calculation methodology and the resulting ratio is unchanged.

The Company’s total lease liability is approximately $50 million as at June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – $55 MM), of which $9 million is expected to be settled within the next twelve months.

Other Measurements

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This press release contains various references to the abbreviation “BOE” which means barrels of oil equivalent. Where amounts are expressed on a BOE basis, natural gas volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per barrel (bbl). The term BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is significantly different than the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil and natural gas. This conversion factor is an industry accepted norm and is not based on either energy content or current prices. Such abbreviation may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

References to “oil” in this press release include light crude oil and medium crude oil, combined. NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of “natural gas liquids”. References to “natural gas liquids” or “NGLs” include pentane, butane, propane and ethane. References to “gas” or “natural gas” relates to conventional natural gas. References to “liquids” includes crude oil, condensate and NGLs.

Assumptions for 2022 Guidance

The significant assumptions used in the forecast of Operating Netbacks and Adjusted Funds Flow for 2022 are summarized below. These key performance measures expressed per BOE are based on the midpoint of calendar year average production guidance for 2022 of 72,000 BOE/d (previously 70,500 BOE/d).

2022 production Guidance Updated Guidance Previous Guidance % Change Crude oil (bbls/d) 12,900 12,700 2 Condensate (bbls/d) 2,200 2,200 – Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d) 15,100 14,900 1 NGLs (bbls/d) 12,550 13,200 (5) Natural gas (mcf/d) 266,100 254,400 5 Combined average (BOE/d) 72,000 70,500 2 % Liquids 38 % 40 % (4)

2022 financial Guidance ($/BOE) Updated Guidance Previous Guidance % Change Oil and gas sales 56.96 43.17 32 Processing and other revenue 0.33 0.32 3 Royalties (7.17) (5.17) 39 Operating expenses (8.66) (7.91) 9 Transportation expenses (2.77) (2.68) 3 Operating Netback, before hedging 38.69 27.73 40 Settlements on Commodity Derivative Contracts (4.73) (2.13) 122 Net Pipeline Transportation Margin (0.02) (0.02) – Operating Netback, after hedging 33.94 25.58 33 General and administrative expenses (1.01) (1.09) (7) Cash financing expenses (0.96) (0.92) 4 Realized foreign exchange 0.03 – – Other income (1) 0.59 – – Settlements of decommissioning obligations (0.18) (0.14) 29 Lease payments (0.46) (0.47) (2) Adjusted Funds Flow 31.95 22.96 39

(1) The forecast of other income includes $14.8 million ($0.56 per BOE) of expected profit on an infrastructure construction contract, in addition to $0.6 million ($0.03 per BOE) of cash proceeds received on the disposition of certain pipeline commitments in the first half of 2022.



Share Capital

Spartan’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) and trade under the symbol “SDE”. The volume weighted average trading price of Spartan’s common shares on the TSX was $12.85 in the second quarter and averaged $11.39 per common share for the first six months of 2022. Spartan’s closing share price was $12.37 on June 30, 2022, compared to $5.97 on December 31, 2021.

As at June 30, 2022 and as of the date hereof, there are 155.4 million common shares outstanding. There are no preferred shares or special shares outstanding. The following securities are outstanding as of the date of this press release: 15.4 million common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.00 per common share; 3.1 million restricted share awards; and 3.9 million stock options outstanding with an average exercise price of $4.30 per common share and average remaining term of 3.4 years.

The table below summarizes the weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000s) used in the calculation of diluted EPS and diluted AFF per share:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (000s) 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % WA Shares outstanding, basic 154,960 114,129 36 154,131 91,337 69 Dilutive effect of outstanding securities 18,432 13,836 33 17,923 13,290 35 WA Shares, diluted – for EPS 173,392 127,965 35 172,054 104,627 64 Incremental dilution for AFF (a) 1,468 8,275 (82) 1,656 5,589 (70) WA Shares, diluted – for AFF (a) 174,860 136,240 28 173,710 110,216 58

a) AFF per share does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, refer to “Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios”.



Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “endeavor”, “continue”, “estimate”, “evaluate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “monitor”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “able”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “consider”, “focus”, “identify”, “use”, “utilize”, “manage”, “maintain”, “remain”, “result”, “cultivate”, “could”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. Spartan believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the business plan, cost model and strategy of Spartan, including commodity diversification and oil weighted production; Spartan’s anticipated operational results, guidance and the updated capital expenditure budget for 2022; the impact of inflation on cost estimates; the expectation that the accelerated development plan will allow Spartan to fully utilize one of our Montney rigs year-round and reduce certain execution risks in the 2023 operating plan; expectations regarding the Acquisition of Bellatrix, including the estimated amount of available tax pools and the anticipated impact to Spartan’s tax horizon; Spartan plans to deliver strong operational performance and to generate long term sustainable Free Funds Flow and organic growth; future intentions with respect to debt repayment; the Company’s hedging strategy; management’s expectations regarding encouraging drilling results and ability to replicate past performance; being well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the current business environment, and to continue pursuing immediate production optimization, responsible future growth with organic drilling, and opportunistic acquisitions.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Spartan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of Spartan, the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the geological characteristics of Spartan’s properties, the successful integration of the recently acquired assets into Spartan’s operations, the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology, prevailing weather conditions, prevailing legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company’s products, impact of inflation on costs, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners and the ability to source and complete acquisitions.

Although Spartan believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Spartan can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, wars (including Russia’s military actions in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrections, foreign exchange or interest rates, increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures (actual and anticipated), stock market volatility, impacts of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the retention of key management and employees. Ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to threaten the supply of oil and gas from the region. The long-term impacts of the actions between these nations remains uncertain.

Please refer to Spartan’s MD&A and AIF for the year ended December 31, 2021 for discussion of additional risk factors relating to Spartan, which can be accessed either on Spartan’s website at www.spartandeltacorp.com or under Spartan’s SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Spartan undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI“) about Spartan’s prospective results of operations and production, generating Free Funds Flow and organic growth, H2 2022 capital budget, expenditures and guidance, tax horizon and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Spartan’s future business operations. Spartan and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, the Company’s expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Spartan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Changes in forecast commodity prices, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the key performance measures included in Spartan’s guidance. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Abbreviations

A&D acquisitions and dispositions AECO Alberta Energy Company “C” Meter Station of the NOVA Pipeline System AECO 7A NGX AB-NIT Month Ahead (7A) per the Canadian Gas Price Reporter AFF Adjusted Funds Flow AIF refers to the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 8, 2022 bbl barrel bbls/d barrels per day BOE barrels of oil equivalent BOE/d barrels of oil equivalent per day COVID-19 refers to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, a public health crisis ESG Environment, Social and Governance G&A general and administrative expenses GJ gigajoule H1 first six months of the year H2 last six months of the year mcf one thousand cubic feet mmcf one million cubic feet mcf/d one thousand cubic feet per day mmcf/d one million cubic feet per day MD&A refers to Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Company dated August 9, 2022 MM millions NI 51-101 National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities NGL(s) natural gas liquids NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange, with reference to the U.S. dollar “Henry Hub” natural gas price index Q1 2022 first quarter of 2022 Q2 2022 second quarter of 2022 Q1 2021 first quarter of 2021 Q2 2021 second quarter of 2021 TSX Toronto Stock Exchange US$ United States dollar WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for crude oil of standard grade

SOURCE Spartan Delta Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/09/c3912.html