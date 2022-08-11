Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announces appointment of new Director

Calgary, Alberta – Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (“Pine Cliff” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Calvin Jacober to its Board of Directors (the “Board“).

Mr. Jacober was most recently the Vice Chair Canada for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC“) until his retirement earlier this year. Prior thereto, he was both the Managing Partner and the Assurance Leader for PwC’s Calgary office, responsible for management of all aspects of PwC’s Calgary office, including promoting PwC’s brand in the market across all lines of services and developing a culture of collaboration while promoting core values of diversity and inclusion.

Mr. Jacober has provided both US and Canadian GAAP expertise to Canadian public Audit Committees and Boards for over 30 years, including on public offerings and market transactions. Mr. Jacober has significant boardroom experience reporting to Audit Committees on audit strategy and risks, internal controls and other complex accounting issues. Mr. Jacober has a Bachelor of Business from the University of Alberta and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

With extensive experience and expertise in finance, governance and corporate securities requirements, Pine Cliff believes Mr. Jacober will bring valuable insights and meaningful and professional contributions to the Board.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on www.sedar.com as well as on Pine Cliff’s website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Philip B. Hodge – President and CEO

Alan MacDonald – CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (403) 269-2289

Fax: (403) 265-7488

Email: info@pinecliffenergy.com