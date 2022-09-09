Canada’s weekly rig count at 209

Canada averaged 209 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 30% are drilling for natural gas, 57% are drilling for oil, 5% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 71% in Alberta, 19% in Saskatchewan, 7% in BC, and 3% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Horizon with 6%, and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.