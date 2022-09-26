International Petroleum Corporation announces results of share repurchase program

TORONTO – International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that IPC repurchased a total of 74,410 IPC common shares (ISIN: CA46016U1084) during the period of September 19 to 23, 2022 under the previously announced share repurchase program.
The share repurchase program, announced by IPC on December 1, 2021, is being implemented in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation) and the applicable rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Stockholm and applicable Canadian and Swedish securities laws.
During the period of September 19 to 23, 2022, IPC purchased all of the 74,410 IPC common shares on the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. All of these share repurchases were carried out by ATB Capital Markets Inc. on behalf of IPC.
As previously announced, all common shares repurchased by IPC under the share repurchase program will be cancelled. As at September 23, 2022, the total number of issued and outstanding IPC common shares was 138,315,375 with voting rights, of which 276,618 common shares were held by IPC in treasury.
Since December 3, 2021 up to and including September 23, 2022, a total of 9,070,936 IPC common shares have been repurchased under the share repurchase program through the facilities of the TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. A maximum of 11,097,074 IPC common shares may be repurchased over the period of twelve months commencing December 3, 2021 and ending December 2, 2022, or until such earlier date as the share repurchase program is completed or terminated by IPC.
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol “IPCO”.