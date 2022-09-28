Enbridge and Indigenous communities announce landmark equity partnership for $1.12 billion

Athabasca Indigenous Investments is a newly created limited partnership of 23 diverse Treaty 6 and Treaty 8 First Nations and Métis communities located in northern Alberta, that will steward the communities’ investment in seven Enbridge-operated pipelines. Participating communities include:

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Fishing Lake Métis Settlement Kikino Métis Settlement Beaver Lake Cree Nation Frog Lake First Nation McMurray Métis Local 1935 Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement Fort Chipewyan Métis Local 125 Mikisew Cree First Nation Chard Métis Nation Fort McKay First Nation Onion Lake Cree Nation Chipewyan Prairie First Nation Fort McKay Métis Nation Saddle Lake Cree Nation Conklin Métis Local 193 Fort McMurray 468 First Nation Willow Lake Métis Nation Cold Lake First Nations Heart Lake First Nation Whitefish Lake First Nation (Goodfish) Elizabeth Métis Settlement Kehewin Cree Nation

