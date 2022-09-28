What a marketing expert would do for you

Digital marketing is undervalued within the energy sector. Many companies can neglect digital marketing
because they don’t have the internal resources, or capabilities. However, there are experts who can help
to grow your digital marketing plans by developing and executing a company’s digital marketing campaign
specific for your strategic goals .
Some common thoughts around marketing is that simply revamping a company’s website and building the
brand’s image is sufficient, but often if underlying issues are not addressed then a new website can turn
into an expensive ‘billboard in the forest’ where no one sees it and no additional sales or business is
generated.
Strategy:
Industrial marketing experts can do more than build your website, they focus on creating strategic plans to
help your business reach its long-term goals and objectives. Whether your goals are to increase website
traffic and lead generation or improve overall sales processes, each business has specific areas of
improvement that can be enhanced within a dedicated team of sales and marketing specialists, often at a
fraction of the cost of hiring.
Execution:
Marketing experts can help to measure the
overall effectiveness of an advertising
campaign to provide an analytical
understanding of the return on investment
(ROI). Most B2B sales cycles are months, or
can even be years long. A prospect who is
learning about your business for the first time
through an online advertisement typically is
not going to be ready to purchase or even
submit a form. Being able to measure the
long-term intent and engagement a prospect
has with your business after that initial
advertising is essential in determining the
overall ROI.
Another way a marketing expert can help to
improve growth would be through online
advertising. Online advertising is frequently
undertaken by businesses, but regularly the
quality of a Google Ads campaign is not
optimized, especially for B2B companies, and remarketing campaigns can be very effective but not well
utilized. A marketing consultant can help to not only set up campaigns, but to monitor and tailor the
results of Google Ads campaigns over a long-term basis.
Online advertisements from B2B companies have a tendency to be thought of as not producing a strong
ROI due to results not being generated through phone calls, form fills or immediate sales. For example, if
a banner ad on a website does not generate a form fill it’s only benefit can come from brand awareness;
while brand awareness is a great part of a marketing campaign, being unable to determine individual
contact details and what their intent was, can leave you wondering what your actual ad ROI is.
Technology can assist with the above execution, as long as it is actively managed by a marketing expert.
Software can track prospects’ engagement with your brand throughout the sales process to determine
when to reach out and close a sale, and provide a more accurate analysis of marketing campaign’s ROI.
Measuring and monitoring intent data
Technology can also be utilized to send email nurture campaigns to establish and build relationships with
your prospects, or integrate with your social media accounts to provide enhanced analytics on who is
interacting with your content.
The Value of Marketing Experts:
Marketing experts can help to build and execute a long-term digital marketing strategy that is aligned with
the goals of a company and the sales team. Whether you want more qualified leads, a system to manage
leads, improve branding, a marketing strategy that works for your industry, or simply to grow revenue
there are external resources available. Initializing advertising campaigns, analyzing data to improve
marketing fit, and monitoring prospect engagement and intent are key tactics that energy companies can
struggle with but marketing consultants excel at. Having your business focus on its core competencies
while ensuring marketing is effective in both cost and results is the easiest way to improve sales success.
Marketing consultants can even be available on a fractional basis, which provides access to a team of
experts who will continually optimize your sales and marketing plans using a combination of technology
and best practices at a fraction of the cost of hiring. In effect, they become your outsourced marketing
operations team focused on directly growing your sales pipeline – so your team can do what they do best
– present and close deals.
