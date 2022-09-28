What a marketing expert would do for you

Digital marketing is undervalued within the energy sector. Many companies can neglect digital marketing

because they don’t have the internal resources, or capabilities. However, there are experts who can help

to grow your digital marketing plans by developing and executing a company’s digital marketing campaign

specific for your strategic goals .

Some common thoughts around marketing is that simply revamping a company’s website and building the

brand’s image is sufficient, but often if underlying issues are not addressed then a new website can turn

into an expensive ‘billboard in the forest’ where no one sees it and no additional sales or business is

generated.

Strategy:

Industrial marketing experts can do more than build your website, they focus on creating strategic plans to

help your business reach its long-term goals and objectives. Whether your goals are to increase website

traffic and lead generation or improve overall sales processes, each business has specific areas of

improvement that can be enhanced within a dedicated team of sales and marketing specialists, often at a

fraction of the cost of hiring.

Execution:

Marketing experts can help to measure the

overall effectiveness of an advertising

campaign to provide an analytical

understanding of the return on investment

(ROI). Most B2B sales cycles are months, or

can even be years long. A prospect who is

learning about your business for the first time

through an online advertisement typically is

not going to be ready to purchase or even

submit a form. Being able to measure the

long-term intent and engagement a prospect

has with your business after that initial

advertising is essential in determining the

overall ROI.

Another way a marketing expert can help to

improve growth would be through online

advertising. Online advertising is frequently

undertaken by businesses, but regularly the

quality of a Google Ads campaign is not

optimized, especially for B2B companies, and remarketing campaigns can be very effective but not well

utilized. A marketing consultant can help to not only set up campaigns, but to monitor and tailor the

results of Google Ads campaigns over a long-term basis.

Online advertisements from B2B companies have a tendency to be thought of as not producing a strong

ROI due to results not being generated through phone calls, form fills or immediate sales. For example, if

a banner ad on a website does not generate a form fill it’s only benefit can come from brand awareness;

while brand awareness is a great part of a marketing campaign, being unable to determine individual

contact details and what their intent was, can leave you wondering what your actual ad ROI is.

Technology can assist with the above execution, as long as it is actively managed by a marketing expert.

Software can track prospects’ engagement with your brand throughout the sales process to determine

when to reach out and close a sale, and provide a more accurate analysis of marketing campaign’s ROI.

Measuring and monitoring intent data

Technology can also be utilized to send email nurture campaigns to establish and build relationships with

your prospects, or integrate with your social media accounts to provide enhanced analytics on who is

interacting with your content.

The Value of Marketing Experts:

Marketing experts can help to build and execute a long-term digital marketing strategy that is aligned with

the goals of a company and the sales team. Whether you want more qualified leads, a system to manage

leads, improve branding, a marketing strategy that works for your industry, or simply to grow revenue

there are external resources available. Initializing advertising campaigns, analyzing data to improve

marketing fit, and monitoring prospect engagement and intent are key tactics that energy companies can

struggle with but marketing consultants excel at. Having your business focus on its core competencies

while ensuring marketing is effective in both cost and results is the easiest way to improve sales success.

Marketing consultants can even be available on a fractional basis, which provides access to a team of

experts who will continually optimize your sales and marketing plans using a combination of technology

and best practices at a fraction of the cost of hiring. In effect, they become your outsourced marketing

operations team focused on directly growing your sales pipeline – so your team can do what they do best

– present and close deals.

ActiveConversion is home to leading digital marketing experts who have helped hundreds of energy and

industrial companies develop their marketing strategy and reach their goals. Find out more here:

http://activeconversion.com/managed-services/