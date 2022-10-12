XI Technologies: October 2022 Alberta Expiring Land Report

Each week, XI Technologies scans its unique combination of enhanced industry data to provide trends and insights that have value for professionals doing business in the WCSB. If you’d like to receive our Word to the Wise in your inbox, subscribe here.

XI Technologies looks at expiring land because it can provide useful business development intel for service companies and E&Ps alike. For service companies, expiring lands provide insight into where drilling activity is most likely to occur over the coming months, and who is behind it. For E&Ps, the expiring land report helps flag farm-in opportunities and/or land that may come available in your core area(s).

According to AssetBook data, these are the top 25 companies with expiring lands in Alberta over the next 12 months.

In addition to knowing the top 25 companies with lands nearing expiry, it may be useful to know the bonus amounts that were paid on those lands. AssetBook allows you to easily identify and rank expiring lands based on the size of bonuses paid. This will help you prioritize companies who have the most money on the line and therefore may be more open to farm-in or partnership opportunities.

AssetBook allows you to search for expiring lands by province, by company, or by any geographic area. The results can be viewed in tabular format or displayed on a map to help with visualization.

Have you ever wondered how we get this data?