New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Oct. 18
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Okotoks
|Oct. 18
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|High River
|Oct. 18
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Edmonton
|Oct. 18
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Oct. 17
|Welder Helper/Apprentice
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 17
|Crew Truck Lead
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Oct. 17
|Labourer
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Taber
|Oct. 17
|Labourer
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Medicine Hat
|Oct. 17
|Labourer
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Lethbridge
|Oct. 17
|Labourer
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Coaldale
|Oct. 17
|Labourer
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Brooks
|Oct. 17
|Exploitation Engineer
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Oct. 17
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Brooks
|Oct. 17
|Document Control Administrator
|Brunel
|St. Johns
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Oct. 14
|Electrical Foreman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|Instrumentation Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|Instrumentation Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|Process Safety Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Prince George
|Oct. 14
|Royalty Portfolio Consultant
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|AFE Administrator
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|Financial Accounting Manager
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|SCADA Field Projects Analyst
|Pembina
|Sherwood Park
|Oct. 14
|Logistics Manager
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 13
|Logistics Assistant
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 13
|Shop & Yard Labourer
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 13
|Joint Venture Accountant – Operated
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Oct. 13
|Joint Venture Accountant – Non-Operated
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Oct. 13
|PARTS PERSON – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 13
|Telecommunications Technologist
|Pembina
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 13
|Gas Plant Operator
|Pembina
|Whitecourt
|Oct. 12
|Industrial Coater – General Foreman
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Oct. 12
|Industrial Sandblaster
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Oct. 12
|Industrial Coater – Labourer
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Oct. 12
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek
|Oct. 12
|Field Service Technician
|Ecoquip Rentals & Sales Ltd.
|Calgary
|Oct. 12
|Field Operator
|Astara Energy Corp.
|Consort
|Oct. 11
|Management Trainee
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Oct. 11
|Management Trainee
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Oct. 11
|Remote/Camp – Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Manning
|Oct. 11
|Drilling Technician
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Oct. 11
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
