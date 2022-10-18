BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Oct. 18 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Okotoks
Oct. 18 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company High River
Oct. 18 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Edmonton
Oct. 18 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Calgary
Oct. 17 Welder Helper/Apprentice Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 17 Crew Truck Lead Strike Group High Level
Oct. 17 Labourer Summit, An earth Services Company Taber
Oct. 17 Labourer Summit, An earth Services Company Medicine Hat
Oct. 17 Labourer Summit, An earth Services Company Lethbridge
Oct. 17 Labourer Summit, An earth Services Company Coaldale
Oct. 17 Labourer Summit, An earth Services Company Brooks
Oct. 17 Exploitation Engineer TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Oct. 17 Field Operator Roska DBO Brooks
Oct. 17 Document Control Administrator Brunel St. Johns
Oct. 14 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group All Areas
Oct. 14 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group All Areas
Oct. 14 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Bonnyville
Oct. 14 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Grande Prairie
Oct. 14 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Grande Prairie
Oct. 14 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Bonnyville
Oct. 14 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Grande Prairie
Oct. 14 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Bonnyville
Oct. 14 Electrical Foreman Strike Group Calgary
Oct. 14 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Oct. 14 Instrumentation Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Oct. 14 Instrumentation Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Oct. 14 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Oct. 14 Process Safety Engineer Roska DBO Prince George
Oct. 14 Royalty Portfolio Consultant TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Oct. 14 AFE Administrator TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Oct. 14 Financial Accounting Manager Pembina Calgary
Oct. 14 SCADA Field Projects Analyst Pembina Sherwood Park
Oct. 14 Logistics Manager Pembina Calgary
Oct. 13 Logistics Assistant Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 13 Shop & Yard Labourer Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 13 Joint Venture Accountant – Operated TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Oct. 13 Joint Venture Accountant – Non-Operated TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Oct. 13 PARTS PERSON – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Oct. 13 Telecommunications Technologist Pembina Grande Prairie
Oct. 13 Gas Plant Operator Pembina Whitecourt
Oct. 12 Industrial Coater – General Foreman Strike Group Projects
Oct. 12 Industrial Sandblaster Strike Group Projects
Oct. 12 Industrial Coater – Labourer Strike Group Projects
Oct. 12 Field Operator Roska DBO Dawson Creek
Oct. 12 Field Service Technician Ecoquip Rentals & Sales Ltd. Calgary
Oct. 12 Field Operator Astara Energy Corp. Consort
Oct. 11 Management Trainee Strike Group Whitecourt
Oct. 11 Management Trainee Strike Group Whitecourt
Oct. 11 Remote/Camp – Plant Operator Roska DBO Manning
Oct. 11 Drilling Technician Roska DBO Calgary
Oct. 11 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie