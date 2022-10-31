ROK Resources Announces Addition of New Director

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce that it has added Tom MacInnis as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. MacInnis is an independent businessman, currently CEO and Director of Southern Pacific Resource Corp., and a member of the advisory committee for Lex Energy Partners Funds III, IV and V. Mr. MacInnis brings a wealth of energy capital markets and transactional experience, as previous Head of Financial Markets, Energy and Head of Energy Investment Banking for National Bank Financial Markets and prior thereto Managing Director of Investment Banking for Tristone Capital Inc. Mr. MacInnis was the board chairman of Crestwynd Exploration Ltd. prior to its sale in 2022, along with previous board of director roles with Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (and Interim CEO) and Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Mr. MacInnis holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Saint Mary’s University, a diploma in Petroleum Engineering from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, a Masters of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and holds ICD.D certification from the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. MacInnis is also a significant shareholder of the Company, holding approximately 3.7 million common shares in the capital of the Company and warrants exercisable into an additional 1.5 million common shares, which, when exercised and together with the common shares, would represent approximately 2.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

In connection with the foregoing, Mr. MacInnis has been issued a total of 800,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.35, vesting as to one third immediately, one third in the first anniversary date of the date of grant and the final one third on the second anniversary of the date of grant and expiring five years from the date of issuance.

Mr. MacInnis’s appointment as a director of the Company will be subject to a vote of the shareholders of the Company, along with all of the other current directors of the Company, at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on December 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. (Calgary time). Details of this meeting, including materials relating to same, will be sent during the month of November and filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com in due course.