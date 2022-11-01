Today’s high prices and shortages are a function of the global anti-fossil fuel movement

“Today’s prices and the shortages that lead to them are a function of the global anti-fossil fuel movement successfully, for the last 15 years, opposing fossil fuel investment, fossil fuel production, fossil fuel refining, and fossil fuel transportation” according to Alex Epstein.

In a recent interview with Natalie Brunell on Hard Money, Epstein identified the issue saying, “The basic problem is that we’ve artificially restricted the supply of fossil fuels by restricting fossil fuel investment, fossil fuel production, fossil fuel refining, fossil fuel transportation”. In his book “Fossil Future” he explains that instead of causing a climate catastrophe, fossil fuels help us flourish – and abandoning them now would lead to genuine human catastrophe.

Scott Pruitt, former head of the U.S Environmental Protection Agency praised “Fossil Future” saying: “Stepping in once again to the oftentimes divisive, but very consequential, energy and climate conversation is Alex Epstein’s “Fossil Future”, arguing that fossil fuels not only have a place in our global tomorrows, but are a necessity to human flourishing. We need more, not less, voices in the climate marketplace, capable of thoughtful engagement and critical analysis. Alex proffers both in Fossil Future and it is my hope that the amalgamation of his research, data, analysis, and rhetoric will yield a more constructive conversation about our energy and climate choices.”

Catch best-selling author Alex Epstein speaking on the current state of energy trends and “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas”-Nov 16th at The Calgary Petroleum Club.

Speaker: Alex Epstein, President and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress

Joined by: Michael Binnion, President and Founder of Questerre Energy

Topic

Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas.

US treasury Secretary Janet Yellin is calling for “friendshoring” a new era of economic cooperation among nations that share key values and principles. Will the U.S. turn to Alberta producers for oil supply? How are recent events changing the playing field for Canadian Oil and Gas and how can companies change their focus to new opportunities?

Date

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Location

The Calgary Petroleum Club

319 – 5 Avenue SW, Devonian Room

Cost

$59 (+gst) PJVA Members

$69 (+gst) Non-Members

To Register

https://securegs.com/pjva/order/7237 and Select “Skip Login”

Sponsored by

Presented by the Petroleum Joint Venture Association