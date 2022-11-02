Well of the Week Selects – Horning in on Halloween

What was scarier this week? Ghosts and goblins at your front door on Monday or the drive home on Tuesday? If that wasn’t enough and you want to see something really scary this Halloween, look at how much gas the Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week (200/c-024-D/094-O-09/00) has produced. Way up north in the Horn River play, c-24-D has produced over 18 bcf and several of its pad partners are not far behind.

It has been close to a decade since the Horn River has been a significant drilling target and many talented people have had to move on to other pursuits. Perhaps the Horn River’s profile will rise again as the world comes to grips with the needs for LNG.

The level of acid gas (primarily CO2) is, at first glance, disconcerting. But the ability of our industry to respond to technical and environmental challenges should never be underestimated.