You’re Invited to Attend CAOEC’s 2022 State of the Industry

Date: November 23, 2022

Location: The Westin Calgary

Cost: $100.00 + tax per ticket

CAOEC’s State of the Industry is not only welcomed by members as a capstone event for the year, but it is widely covered as one of the most accurate barometers of industry activity with the release of the 2022 State of the Industry Report, and 2023 Drilling Forecast.

This year, in collaboration with The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC), the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC), is excited to welcome Alberta’s new Premier, the Honourable Danielle Smith, as the Keynote Speaker.

Premier Danielle Smith is a proud Albertan.

Premier Smith has had a lifelong interest in Alberta public policy and finding the right balance between free enterprise and individual freedom, and the role of government. She was a Member of the Legislative Assembly for Highwood and leader of the Official Opposition. Before re-entering politics, Premier Smith had extensive experience in the media and in business. Most recently she was President of the Alberta Enterprise Group. Before that she was a radio host with Corus Entertainment for six years.

Additionally, following the keynote address, an expert panel will discuss the factors they feel will most impact the Canadian energy industry in 2023. Experts address topics ranging from utilization rates and government policy, to global trends and activity in the WCSB.

