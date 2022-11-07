TOP WELL REPORT – September volumes are in! – See which Clearwater producer had the most prolific oil well

Note that you can click on all of the UWI’s which will take you straight to a Petro Ninja map to see each well individually.
Alternatively, you can click the hyperlinks here to view the Top 15 Liquids Wells and Top 15 Natural Gas Wells all on one map.
On the oil + condensate side:
- Baytex had the best producing oil well for the month of September, with 32,333 barrels of oil produced over the month for an average daily rate of 1,078 b/d. Baytex also had the 4th best well, with both wells coming from the company’s Clearwater play near the Peavine area. Baytex continues to show some of the highest initial production rates of all of the Clearwater producers.
- ARC Resources had 7 of the top 15 producing liquids wells, with all of the wells coming from the Karr/Kakwa condensate-rich Montney acreage that it acquired from Seven Generations. These wells all came on production in June and continue to produce at very high rates.
- Longshore Resources had a top 15 oil well, and the only Charlie Lake well to crack the top 15. This well was from the Bilawchuk field which is near Tourmaline’s Mulligan/Bonanza Charlie Lake development.
- Strathcona also cracked the top 15 with a very strong Montney well from the Karr/Kakwa area close by to ARC’s development.
- TAQA had two of the top 15 liquids wells coming from Pouce Coupe South near Birchcliff’s acreage.
- Spartan Delta had the 5th best liquids well from its Elmworth Montney area.
- Canadian Natural Resources produced a top 15 liquids well from the Fireweed area, making it the only well from B.C. to crack the list this month.
|Licensee
|UWI
|Field Name
|Formation
|Monthly Liquids Production (bbl)
|Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d)
|Daily Average Gas (mcf/d)
|On Prod Date
|Monthly Prod Hours
|Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
|Baytex Energy Ltd.
|102062707816W500
|Undefined
|Spirit River Fm
|32,333.0
|1,078.0
|25.0
|2022-08-13
|704.0
|45,587.0
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|102051606505W600
|Karr
|Montney Fm
|31,948.0
|1,065.0
|2,602.0
|2022-06-14
|86,710.0
|TAQA North Ltd.
|102042807711W600
|Pouce Coupe South
|Montney Fm
|30,112.0
|1,004.0
|2,856.0
|2022-07-28
|716.0
|51,867.0
|Baytex Energy Ltd.
|103083007815W500
|Undefined
|Spirit River Fm
|29,180.0
|973.0
|28.0
|2022-08-13
|705.0
|43,639.0
|Spartan Delta Corp.
|102162506905W600
|Elmworth
|Montney Fm
|28,851.0
|962.0
|5,523.0
|2022-07-20
|80,726.0
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|102083406405W600
|Kakwa
|Montney Fm
|28,804.0
|960.0
|2,169.0
|2022-06-07
|89,151.0
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|102130906505W600
|Karr
|Montney Fm
|28,361.0
|945.0
|2,625.0
|2022-06-11
|57,706.0
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|102163406405W600
|Kakwa
|Montney Fm
|28,254.0
|942.0
|2,909.0
|2022-06-06
|59,215.0
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|200B011G094A1300
|Fireweed
|Montney
|26,480.0
|883.0
|4,556.0
|2022-06-01
|720.0
|34,409.0
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|102140806505W600
|Karr
|Montney Fm
|26,225.0
|874.0
|2,279.0
|2022-06-01
|97,087.0
|Longshore Resources Ltd.
|100032308009W600
|Bilawchuk
|Charlie Lake Fm
|26,166.0
|872.0
|3,420.0
|2022-08-20
|34,428.0
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|100163406405W600
|Kakwa
|Montney Fm
|26,123.0
|871.0
|2,229.0
|2022-06-11
|83,268.0
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|100093406405W600
|Kakwa
|Montney Fm
|25,679.0
|856.0
|1,963.0
|2022-06-15
|80,684.0
|TAQA North Ltd.
|102012807711W600
|Pouce Coupe South
|Montney Fm
|24,963.0
|832.0
|2,533.0
|2022-07-20
|716.0
|52,711.0
|Strathcona Resources Ltd.
|100063206203W600
|Undefined
|Montney Fm
|24,157.0
|805.0
|1,731.0
|2022-04-11
|473.0
|106,398.0
- Ovintiv continues to dominate our list of top producing natural gas wells, as the company had the 13 best producing natural gas wells in Western Canada for the month of September. These wells all came from NE BC, with the majority of them from Sunrise. Many of them were featured in our August Top Well Report and continue to produce at very high rates, while some of them are newer wells.
- 14 of the top 15 wells are Montney wells (not a surprise), with the only non Montney well a Falher well from Canadian Natural Resources.
- Shell’s Montney well at Groundbirch rounded out the top 15 natural gas wells for the month.
|Licensee
|UWI
|Field Name
|Formation
|Monthly Gas Production (mcf)
|Daily Average Gas (mcf/d)
|Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d)
|On Prod Date
|Monthly Prod Hours
|Cumulative Gas (mcf)
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|104040807816W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|925,744.0
|30,858.0
|0.0
|2022-08-01
|682.0
|934,443.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|103072707817W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|914,705.0
|30,490.0
|0.0
|2022-07-01
|675.0
|2,089,527.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|100082707817W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|855,387.0
|28,513.0
|0.0
|2022-07-01
|677.0
|2,028,786.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|102040807816W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|786,344.0
|26,211.0
|0.0
|2022-08-01
|636.0
|842,212.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|103040807816W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|772,472.0
|25,749.0
|0.0
|2022-09-01
|672.0
|772,473.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|102060807816W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|764,919.0
|25,497.0
|0.0
|2022-08-01
|502.0
|781,969.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|104072707817W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|729,166.0
|24,306.0
|0.0
|2022-07-01
|696.0
|1,694,877.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|100060807816W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|704,729.0
|23,491.0
|0.0
|2022-08-01
|620.0
|758,110.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|100040807816W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|611,530.0
|20,384.0
|0.0
|2022-09-01
|605.0
|611,531.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|102072707817W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|568,047.0
|18,935.0
|0.0
|2022-07-01
|644.0
|1,376,266.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|100150607713W600
|Swan Lake
|Montney
|489,589.0
|16,320.0
|176.0
|2021-10-01
|713.0
|6,018,223.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|102152807916W600
|Sunrise
|Montney
|468,358.0
|15,612.0
|42.0
|2022-05-01
|401.0
|4,262,051.0
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|100142007714W600
|Swan Lake
|Montney
|456,779.0
|15,226.0
|198.0
|2021-09-01
|711.0
|5,972,166.0
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|100050806508W600
|Wapiti
|Falher Mbr
|451,333.0
|15,044.0
|0.0
|2022-01-14
|720.0
|3,836,320.0
|Shell Canada Limited
|106092308020W600
|Groundbirch
|Montney
|446,273.0
|14,876.0
|0.0
|2022-05-01
|720.0
|2,019,587.0