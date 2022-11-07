BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – September volumes are in! – See which Clearwater producer had the most prolific oil well

The September production data from Petro Ninja is now available, so we can see which companies had the best producing wells for the month. Below is a table for the best producing oil wells and the best producing natural gas wells. We use calendar day production so these are real volumes produced over the month.

On the oil + condensate side:
  • Baytex had the best producing oil well for the month of September, with 32,333 barrels of oil produced over the month for an average daily rate of 1,078 b/d. Baytex also had the 4th best well, with both wells coming from the company’s Clearwater play near the Peavine area. Baytex continues to show some of the highest initial production rates of all of the Clearwater producers.
  • ARC Resources had 7 of the top 15 producing liquids wells, with all of the wells coming from the Karr/Kakwa condensate-rich Montney acreage that it acquired from Seven Generations. These wells all came on production in June and continue to produce at very high rates.
  • Longshore Resources had a top 15 oil well, and the only Charlie Lake well to crack the top 15. This well was from the Bilawchuk field which is near Tourmaline’s Mulligan/Bonanza Charlie Lake development.
  • Strathcona also cracked the top 15 with a very strong Montney well from the Karr/Kakwa area close by to ARC’s development.
  • TAQA had two of the top 15 liquids wells coming from Pouce Coupe South near Birchcliff’s acreage.
  • Spartan Delta had the 5th best liquids well from its Elmworth Montney area.
  • Canadian Natural Resources produced a top 15 liquids well from the Fireweed area, making it the only well from B.C. to crack the list this month.
Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Baytex Energy Ltd. 102062707816W500 Undefined Spirit River Fm 32,333.0 1,078.0 25.0 2022-08-13 704.0 45,587.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 102051606505W600 Karr Montney Fm 31,948.0 1,065.0 2,602.0 2022-06-14 86,710.0
TAQA North Ltd. 102042807711W600 Pouce Coupe South Montney Fm 30,112.0 1,004.0 2,856.0 2022-07-28 716.0 51,867.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103083007815W500 Undefined Spirit River Fm 29,180.0 973.0 28.0 2022-08-13 705.0 43,639.0
Spartan Delta Corp. 102162506905W600 Elmworth Montney Fm 28,851.0 962.0 5,523.0 2022-07-20 80,726.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 102083406405W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 28,804.0 960.0 2,169.0 2022-06-07 89,151.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 102130906505W600 Karr Montney Fm 28,361.0 945.0 2,625.0 2022-06-11 57,706.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 102163406405W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 28,254.0 942.0 2,909.0 2022-06-06 59,215.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited 200B011G094A1300 Fireweed Montney 26,480.0 883.0 4,556.0 2022-06-01 720.0 34,409.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 102140806505W600 Karr Montney Fm 26,225.0 874.0 2,279.0 2022-06-01 97,087.0
Longshore Resources Ltd. 100032308009W600 Bilawchuk Charlie Lake Fm 26,166.0 872.0 3,420.0 2022-08-20 34,428.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 100163406405W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 26,123.0 871.0 2,229.0 2022-06-11 83,268.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 100093406405W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 25,679.0 856.0 1,963.0 2022-06-15 80,684.0
TAQA North Ltd. 102012807711W600 Pouce Coupe South Montney Fm 24,963.0 832.0 2,533.0 2022-07-20 716.0 52,711.0
Strathcona Resources Ltd. 100063206203W600 Undefined Montney Fm 24,157.0 805.0 1,731.0 2022-04-11 473.0 106,398.0
On the natural gas side:
  • Ovintiv continues to dominate our list of top producing natural gas wells, as the company had the 13 best producing natural gas wells in Western Canada for the month of September. These wells all came from NE BC, with the majority of them from Sunrise. Many of them were featured in our August Top Well Report and continue to produce at very high rates, while some of them are newer wells.
  • 14 of the top 15 wells are Montney wells (not a surprise), with the only non Montney well a Falher well from Canadian Natural Resources.
  • Shell’s Montney well at Groundbirch rounded out the top 15 natural gas wells for the month.
Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC 104040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 925,744.0 30,858.0 0.0 2022-08-01 682.0 934,443.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103072707817W600 Sunrise Montney 914,705.0 30,490.0 0.0 2022-07-01 675.0 2,089,527.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100082707817W600 Sunrise Montney 855,387.0 28,513.0 0.0 2022-07-01 677.0 2,028,786.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 786,344.0 26,211.0 0.0 2022-08-01 636.0 842,212.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 772,472.0 25,749.0 0.0 2022-09-01 672.0 772,473.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102060807816W600 Sunrise Montney 764,919.0 25,497.0 0.0 2022-08-01 502.0 781,969.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 104072707817W600 Sunrise Montney 729,166.0 24,306.0 0.0 2022-07-01 696.0 1,694,877.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100060807816W600 Sunrise Montney 704,729.0 23,491.0 0.0 2022-08-01 620.0 758,110.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 611,530.0 20,384.0 0.0 2022-09-01 605.0 611,531.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102072707817W600 Sunrise Montney 568,047.0 18,935.0 0.0 2022-07-01 644.0 1,376,266.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100150607713W600 Swan Lake Montney 489,589.0 16,320.0 176.0 2021-10-01 713.0 6,018,223.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102152807916W600 Sunrise Montney 468,358.0 15,612.0 42.0 2022-05-01 401.0 4,262,051.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100142007714W600 Swan Lake Montney 456,779.0 15,226.0 198.0 2021-09-01 711.0 5,972,166.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited 100050806508W600 Wapiti Falher Mbr 451,333.0 15,044.0 0.0 2022-01-14 720.0 3,836,320.0
Shell Canada Limited 106092308020W600 Groundbirch Montney 446,273.0 14,876.0 0.0 2022-05-01 720.0 2,019,587.0