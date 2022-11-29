Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces declaration of quarterly common share dividend

CALGARY, Alberta – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 14, 2022. The dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIR”.