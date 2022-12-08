Canadian Discovery Ltd. Announces New CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board

CALGARY, AB, CANADA – December 8, 2022 – Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL), world leaders in reservoir- to basin-scale subsurface evaluations, announced today that Robert Pockar has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Kaush Rakhit, who has served as the company’s President and CEO for the past 35 years will continue to contribute to CDL’s business development and technical growth as the Executive Chairman.

Prior to joining CDL, Rob served as the President and CEO of Matrix Solutions Inc. Over the 12 years as CEO of Matrix he led the company through significant growth and diversification of markets and services, strategic acquisitions, and the expansion of Matrix’s employee-ownership model. Beginning in 2016, Rob served as a Director at Nauticol Energy before joining the management team in 2021 in the role of Chief Sustainability Officer. Rob has extensive experience as a business leader, environmental consultant, ESG and clean technology visionary and will be a critical asset for CDL achieving its strategic vision.

“The last 35 years have been an exhilarating and gratifying ride through the founding of Rakhit Petroleum Consulting and eventual merger with Canadian Discovery. I have had the great pleasure of working with tremendous talent and developing worldwide relationships, but most importantly having the opportunity to develop our unique subsurface expertise and service offerings. I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Rob at the outset of his career and can’t think of a more capable leader to hand CDL’s reigns to” said Kaush Rakhit, Executive Chairman of CDL.

“I’m thrilled to lead CDL into this next chapter with a strategic focus on Clean Technologies. CDL is well-positioned to partake in the global energy transition as a value creator – we are unearthing new opportunities that leverage our unique ideas, knowledge and skills to create competitive advantages for our clients.” said Robert Pockar, CEO of CDL.

Rob holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Alberta and a Master of Science degree in Earth Science from the University of Waterloo.

About Canadian Discovery Ltd.

Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL) is an independent, global energy information services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. As world leaders in reservoir- to basin-scale evaluation, we specialize in assessing subsurface properties, pressure, fluid flow, fluid chemistry and geomechanics. CDL’s extensive subsurface knowledge and GIS capabilities support Clean Technologies including Carbon Sequestration and Storage (CCUS), Critical Minerals, Geothermal Energy and Water Disposal and Sourcing Solutions. Our deep understanding of depositional environments and fluid-rock interactions in the subsurface has been CDL’s core competency for over 35 years. We are using this foundation to strategically deliver CCUS site identification, Critical Mineral and Deep Geothermal assessments to clients world-wide.

Contact Canadian Discovery Ltd.

info@canadiandiscovery.com

+1 403 269 3644

500, 622 – 5 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB Canada, T2P 0M6

http://www.canadiandiscovery.com