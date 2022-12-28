Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Resumes Production at Farrell Creek, Northeast British Columbia

For further information, please contact: Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.Telephone (403) 618-2113Louisa DeCarlo (louisa@danrichresources.com)

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are

based on certain expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. These assumptions include, but are

not limited to, the performance of activities by third parties, oil and gas prices, timing and success of operations,

weather, well productivity, the Corporation’s finances, and changes in the Corporation’s business plans. Although

the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are

based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the

Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address

future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results

could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but

are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, general capital

market conditions and market prices for securities, the actual results of future operations, competition, changes in

legislation, including environmental legislation affecting the Corporation, the timing and availability of external

financing on acceptable terms, and loss of key individuals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates

and opinions of management of the Corporation at the time the statements are presented. The Corporation may,

as considered necessary in the circumstances, update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise, but the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or

revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT

TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS