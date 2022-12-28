Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Resumes Production at Farrell Creek, Northeast British Columbia

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation” (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) is pleased to announce that production from its joint venture Montney wells at Farrell Creek/Altares was restarted on December 16, 2022.
The Farrell Creek natural gas processing facility and associated Montney wells experienced a shut down related to cold weather on November 9, 2022. Current average production is approximately 5.0 Mmcf/d with CSRI’s 35% share being approximately 1.75 Mmcf/d.
Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.