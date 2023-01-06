Canada begins 2023 with weekly rig count at 205

Canada averaged 205 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 33% are drilling for natural gas, 46% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 18% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 78% in Alberta, 12% in Saskatchewan, 9% in BC, and 1% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

