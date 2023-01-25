BOE Report turns 10 years old – reminisce about the past with us and look forward to the future with BOE Intel

January is a big milestone for the BOE Report, as we officially turn 10 years old this month. Back in January 2013, our website was barely more than an idea. An idea to open up the flow of information to anybody who wanted to stay informed on Canadian oil and gas news. Despite all of the information published daily about oil and gas in Canada, it was hard to find this all in one place, and even harder to find it without getting stuck behind a paywall somewhere. We changed that.

In early 2013, monthly page views for the BOE Report were just a few thousand, but that would soon change in a hurry. Over the next 3 years, the BOE Report became the dominant news source for oil and gas in Canada, and by the beginning of 2016 monthly page views were over 700,000.

Throughout the ups, and unfortunately many downs for our amazing industry over the last decade, the BOE Report has been a constant. Always there, always providing information and data on what is happening in the industry.

2022 was an exciting year for the BOE Report. We were acquired by Stack Technologies Ltd. (“Stack”), a rapidly growing technology company with a focus on modernizing and automating the land and asset data workflows for the Canadian energy industry. Stack had recently merged with Petro Niche, more commonly known by its flagship product Petro Ninja. Petro Ninja had long supplied some of the land and well data, including maps, on the BOE Report website and so the fit was obvious.

As we look forward to 2023, the BOE Report has an exciting new software that will be launched called BOE Intel, which will complement all of the current information you get from the BOE Report. BOE Intel will allow users to keep up with the latest production, financial and well data for the Canadian oil and gas industry, all in one place. Stay tuned for the upcoming launch, and click here to learn more.

We couldn’t have done it without our loyal readers, and our equally loyal advertisers. So thanks to all of you, and we look forward to being here with you for the next 10 years and more to support the Canadian oil and gas industry, the best in the world.