BOE Report

Obsidian Energy 2023 guidance through the eyes of BOE Intel

Obsidian Energy released its 2023 guidance last night, see here for all the details. Thanks to BOE Intel, we can quickly compare a few of the company’s guidance metrics to the data that we have. For more information on BOE Intel and the launch of our new software, click here. The charts below are all from BOE Intel.

  • Obsidian is guiding to G&A of $1.60 – $1.70/boe.
    • BOE Intel says: The last 3 quarters were in that range. The median producer in our dataset had G&A costs of $1.50/boe in Q3 2023.

  • Obsidian is guiding to net debt at YE 2023 of $215 MM, prior to the impact of any share repurchases.
    • BOE Intel says: Net debt is falling sharply, and was $260.5 MM at the end of Q3 2022.