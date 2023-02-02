Treeline and Tourmaline achieve industry first utilizing DownForce Technology ®

DownForce Technology ® is Treelines’ patented system that enables a service rig to push a wide range of pipe sizes utilizing a worm gear slip assembly. DownForce ® can provide up to 30,000-foot pounds of adjustable force. Treeline has been utilizing Downforce successfully in its SAGD core area since 2015 with six major operators.

Treeline and Tourmaline recently collaborated to deploy DownForce ® in the conventional space on a challenging well in N.W. Alberta where hole deviation and other wellbore dynamics left a significant number of undrilled ports. Previous attempts to drill out these ports were unsuccessful due to the loss of string weight. Utilizing DownForce ® Treeline was able to drill out an additional 18 ports which opened an incremental 1,025 meters of formation. The DownForce ® system enabled Tourmaline to push the drill string to depth saving significant trip time and fluid pumping costs while greatly increasing the economics of the well.

Treeline is excited with this recent breakthrough in the conventional space and hope to investigate further applications for our innovative plug-and-play system. If you are interested in learning more about DownForce ® and how it can optimize your wellbore operations, please reach out to your Treeline representative.