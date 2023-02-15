North American Natural Gas Summit to be held in Calgary on March 1st

The Canadian Gas Association, together with the American Gas Association, will be holding the North American Natural Gas Summit on March 1st at the Petroleum Club in Calgary.

North American Natural Gas Summit will deliver a unique perspective on the emerging opportunity for North America to play a leadership role in delivering on both domestic and global energy security and emission reduction goals. The executive level forum will showcase opportunities being led by the foremost natural gas companies in Canada, the US and Mexico.

William E. Jordan, Executive Vice President, and General Counsel, EQT Corporation, will be the Keynote Speaker. EQT Corporation is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States.

Topics to be discussed include:

The Opportunity for exports of LNG from North America

Domestic Innovation and Emission Reductions

The Consumer Experience

For additional information and registration, please visit: http://www.gaspathways.com/events/north-american-gas-summit

BOE Report is an OFFICAL MEDIA PARTNER of the North American Natural Gas Summit.