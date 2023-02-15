Poilievre backs Alberta’s concerns over federal ‘just transition’ legislation

CALGARY – Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he backs Alberta Premier Danielle Smith over her concerns about what she’s called Ottawa’s anti-oil and gas agenda.

Poilievre told reporters in Calgary today that he discussed health care, public safety and defending Canada’s oil sector when he met his Alberta counterpart in Ottawa recently.

Smith has voiced her opposition over pending federal legislation, dubbed “just transition.”

It’s aimed at helping Canadian works adapt to the global move toward increasing reliance on renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Smith has accused the federal Liberal government of imposing discriminatory policies and legislation on non-renewable resource development that she says is frustrating Alberta’s energy sector.

Poilievre said the agenda would make Canada dependent on foreign, polluting dictatorships and allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue to dominate the European energy market and fund his war against Ukraine.