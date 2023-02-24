Canada’s weekly rig count at 248

Canada averaged 248 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 32% are drilling for natural gas, 52% are drilling for oil, 6% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 76% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 8% in BC, and 1% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 20%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

