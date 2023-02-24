BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count at 248

Alberta drilling rig in winter.

Canada averaged 248 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 32% are drilling for natural gas, 52% are drilling for oil, 6% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 76% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 8% in BC, and 1% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 20%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

