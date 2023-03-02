Crescent Point announces 2022 results & reserves

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Generated significant excess cash flow of approximately $1.2 billion, driven by a strong netback asset base.
- Reduced net debt by approximately $850 million, or over 40 percent.
- Returned nearly $500 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases totaling over five percent of the float.
- Increased drilling inventory in the Kaybob Duvernay to over 20 years while optimizing portfolio through non-core dispositions.
- Increased NAV per share by 30 to 35 percent across all categories and replaced 113 percent of 2022 production on a 2P basis.
- Generated strong FD&A recycle ratios, including change in FDC, of 3.4 and 2.3 times based on PDP and 2P reserves.
- Achieved best safety scores in company history and remain on track to meet or exceed land, emissions and water targets.
- Expect to generate significant excess cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion in 2023 at US$75/bbl WTI.
“Our success in 2022 demonstrates our ability to execute our long-term strategy of capital discipline, balance sheet strength, sustainability and returning capital to our shareholders,” said Craig Bryksa, President and CEO of Crescent Point. “Since beginning this transformation five years ago, we have delivered consistent and compounding benefits for our shareholders. Our multi-basin portfolio generates significant excess cash flow driven by industry leading netbacks, which we have further enhanced through the addition of our Kaybob Duvernay asset. This, combined with our superior technical, operational and safety performance, positions us to deliver substantial returns to shareholders now and well into the future.”
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Adjusted funds flow totaled over $2.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, or $3.91 per share diluted, driven by a strong operating netback of $62.94 per boe. In fourth quarter, adjusted funds flow totaled $522.8 million, or $0.93 per share diluted.
- For the year ended December 31, 2022, development capital expenditures, which included drilling and development, facilities and seismic costs, totaled $956.1 million, in-line with the Company’s annual guidance of $950 million.
- Net debt as at December 31, 2022 was less than $1.2 billion, reflecting a reduction of $850.3 million, or over 40 percent since the beginning of 2022. On January 11, 2023, Crescent Point closed its acquisition of additional Kaybob Duvernay assets, which included a net cash payment of approximately $370 million. As of the acquisition close, Crescent Point’s net debt was approximately $1.5 billion.
- For the year ended December 31, 2022, Crescent Point reported net income of approximately $1.5 billion. The Company’s 2022 net income includes the positive contribution of a $0.4 billion ($0.3 billion after-tax) non-cash impairment reversal due to higher commodity prices, net of increased cost assumptions due to inflation.
- As part of its risk management program, Crescent Point has hedged approximately 15 percent of its total production in 2023, net of royalty interest, including over 20 percent in the first half of the year.
RETURN OF CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS
- In July 2022, the Company updated its return of capital framework to target the return of up to 50 percent of its discretionary excess cash flow, in addition to its base dividend, through a combination of share repurchases and special dividends.
- The Company’s total return of capital to its shareholders in 2022 was $483.3 million comprised of base dividends, share repurchases and special dividends. This included $287.8 million in the second half of the year under its updated framework, or approximately 60 percent of its excess cash flow.
- During fourth quarter, Crescent Point repurchased 8.6 million shares for $86.6 million, bringing total repurchases to 31.3 million shares for $294.2 million in 2022, representing over five percent of its public float. The Company remains active on its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) and has repurchased 3.2 million shares for $30.0 million to-date in 2023. Crescent Point has filed notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) of the intention to renew its NCIB, which is due to expire on March 8, 2023.
- The Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) has declared a special cash dividend, based on fourth quarter 2022 results, of $0.032 per share payable on March 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.
- As previously announced, Crescent Point’s Board approved and declared a first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on April 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023. This equates to an annualized dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of 25 percent from the prior level or 122 percent since the beginning of 2022.
|
Adjusted funds flow, adjusted funds flow per share diluted, excess cash flow, recycle ratio, operating netback, total return of capital and net debt are specified financial measures – refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information. All financial figures are approximate and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This press release contains forward-looking information and references to specified financial measures. Significant related assumptions and risk factors, and reconciliations are described under the Specified Financial Measures, Forward-Looking Statements and Reserves and Drilling Data sections of this press release, respectively. Further information breaking down the production information contained in this press release by product type can be found in the “Product Type Production Information” section of this press release.
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Achieved annual average production of 132,282 boe/d in 2022, comprised of over 80 percent oil and liquids, in-line with production guidance of 132,000 boe/d. Crescent Point’s average production in fourth quarter 2022 was 134,124 boe/d.
- In the Kaybob Duvernay, the Company brought its sixth fully operated multi-well pad on-stream in early 2023. This multi-well pad, which was located in the liquids-rich phase of the basin, generated an average 30-day initial production (IP) rate of approximately 1,235 boe/d per well (51% condensate, 15% NGLs). This strong performance further demonstrates Crescent Point’s consistency in its operational execution in the play.
- The Kaybob Duvernay asset continues to generate significant excess cash flow driven by strong netbacks and high mix of condensate production. As a result, Crescent Point expects to achieve a two-year payback period on its original Kaybob acquisition of approximately $900 million by the end of first quarter 2023.
- In January 2023, the Company closed its previously announced acquisition of additional assets in the Kaybob Duvernay, which included approximately 130 net drilling locations and over 4,000 boe/d of production. The Company has identified over 20 years of inventory in the play, based on current production.
- In the second half of 2022, Crescent Point began leveraging open hole multi-lateral drilling techniques in the Viewfield Bakken. The Company’s most recent eight-leg wells have delivered strong IP30 rates averaging over 225 bbl/d per well. This innovation has materially improved returns by enhancing estimated ultimate reserves, lowering water cuts and improving capital efficiencies. The Company has identified approximately 150 additional locations with potential for open hole multi-lateral drilling within the play, equating to approximately four years of additional drilling inventory. Crescent Point plans to drill several of these wells in 2023, while also exploring the potential to implement this technique in other areas within its asset portfolio.
- As part of its ongoing commitment to decline mitigation, the Company converted approximately 105 producing wells to water injection wells through its secondary recovery waterflood program in 2022. Crescent Point plans to convert a similar number of producing wells to water injection wells in 2023, while continuing to advance other decline mitigation projects.
- Through its continued commitment to strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices, Crescent Point achieved its Scope 1 emissions intensity reduction target of 50 percent, including a 70 percent reduction in absolute methane emissions, well ahead of its expected 2025 timeframe. The Company subsequently introduced a target to further reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 38 percent by 2030, relative to its 2020 baseline. Crescent Point also announced two new water targets to build upon its existing strong water management performance, including a 50 percent reduction in surface freshwater use in southeast Saskatchewan completions by 2025. Furthermore, the Company has made significant progress toward its target to reduce its inactive well inventory by 30 percent by 2031 and expects to achieve this target ahead of schedule.
- Crescent Point achieved its best serious incident frequency (“SIF”) and total recordable incident frequency (“TRIF”) scores in the Company’s history, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to safe operations.
- Crescent Point’s continued commitment to ESG practices was recognized by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Inc. in 2022, as previously announced. In its ESG Ratings assessment, MSCI increased the Company’s rating for the second consecutive year, improving its score to “AA”.
RESERVES HIGHLIGHTS
“Our 2022 reserves highlight the success of our long-term strategy and development activities, particularly in the Kaybob Duvernay,” said Bryksa. “Our proved plus probable reserves additions more than replaced our annual production and resulted in strong recycle ratios. Looking forward, we see significant opportunity to further enhance shareholder value through ongoing optimization and potential reserves growth, including in the Kaybob Duvernay where approximately 75 percent of locations are currently unbooked.”
- As at year-end 2022, Crescent Point’s Proved plus Probable (“2P”) reserves totaled 713.1 million boe (“MMboe”), Proved (“1P”) reserves totaled 481.9 MMboe and Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) reserves totaled 301.3 MMboe. These totals exclude any reserves attributed to the Company’s recent acquisition in the Kaybob Duvernay which closed in January 2023.
- On a 2P basis, Crescent Point achieved reserve additions of 54.6 MMboe, replacing 113 percent of its 2022 production, excluding acquisitions and dispositions (“A&D”). The majority of these reserve additions originated from the Company’s Kaybob Duvernay asset, which contributed organic 2P reserve adds of 50.0 MMboe, primarily through drilling and development activities. The remaining reserve additions were identified throughout the Company’s other assets.
- The Company’s 2P reserve life index (“RLI”) is approximately 15 years based on 2022 annual average production.
- Crescent Point generated 2P finding, development and acquisition (“FD&A”) costs, including change in future development capital (“FDC”), of $27.56 per boe, producing a recycle ratio of 2.3 times based on an operating netback of $62.94 per boe in 2022. The Company’s PDP FD&A costs, including change in FDC, totaled $18.77 per boe, resulting in a recycle ratio of 3.4 times.
- Strong performance from the Company’s Kaybob Duvernay asset resulted in an attractive F&D of approximately $12.00 per boe for wells brought on-stream in 2022, equating to a strong recycle ratio of over 5.0 times.
- The independent engineers have ascribed booked reserves in the Kaybob Duvernay, on the wells Crescent Point has drilled and completed since entering the play, ranging from approximately 700 Mboe (62% condensate, 11% NGLs) to 2,000 Mboe (21% condensate, 22% NGLs).
- Crescent Point’s 2P net asset value (“NAV”) was $21.50 per share at year-end 2022, based on independent engineering pricing. On a 1P and PDP basis, the Company’s NAV was $15.14 and $10.38 per share, respectively. These NAV forecasts, which include the reduction of net debt at year-end, represent an increase of approximately 30 to 35 percent compared to the prior year. The independent engineering price forecast assumes an average WTI price of approximately US$78.50/bbl in the first five years.
Additional information on the Company’s 2022 reserves is provided in its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) for the year-ended December 31, 2022.
OUTLOOK
Crescent Point’s 2022 results demonstrate the success and consistency of its operational, financial and strategic execution.
The Company remains on track with its previously released 2023 average production guidance of 138,000 to 142,000 boe/d. Since last updating its annual guidance, Crescent Point has advanced plans to add a second rig in the Kaybob Duvernay in fourth quarter 2023 to further accelerate the development of its high-return inventory in the play. The addition of this rig is not expected to impact the Company’s capital expenditures budget, which remains unchanged at $1.0 to $1.1 billion.
Crescent Point’s 2023 budget is expected to generate significant excess cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion at US$75/bbl WTI, providing returns of over $600 million directly to shareholders, based on its framework. These returns are in addition to per-share growth and expected net debt reduction of approximately $400 million during the year.
Within its five-year plan, the Company expects to generate over $4.2 billion of cumulative after-tax excess cash flow from 2023 to 2027, assuming US$75/bbl WTI. Crescent Point’s five-year outlook is supported by its Kaybob Duvernay play which is now expected to grow to over 60,000 boe/d in 2027, highlighting the continued outperformance of this asset. The Company’s five-year plan remains disciplined, with a continued focus on returns and long-term sustainability.
|
Net debt to adjusted funds flow is a specified financial measure – refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.
Summary of Reserves
The Company’s reserves were independently evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) as at December 31, 2022. The reserves evaluation and reporting was conducted in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the COGEH and National Instrument 51-101 Standards for Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).
As at December 31, 2022 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|
Tight Oil
(Mbbls)
|
Light and Medium Oil
(Mbbls)
|
Heavy Oil
(Mbbls)
|
Natural Gas Liquids
(Mbbls)
|
Reserves Category
|
Gross
|
Net
|
Gross
|
Net
|
Gross
|
Net
|
Gross
|
Net
|
Proved Developed
|
118,455
|
108,945
|
38,102
|
33,802
|
18,986
|
15,886
|
74,510
|
64,332
|
Proved Developed
|
2,395
|
1,984
|
337
|
323
|
2,323
|
2,108
|
2,719
|
2,211
|
Proved Undeveloped
|
48,806
|
44,385
|
10,757
|
10,023
|
1,731
|
1,583
|
69,253
|
58,722
|
Total Proved
|
169,657
|
155,313
|
49,197
|
44,148
|
23,039
|
19,578
|
146,482
|
125,266
|
Total Probable
|
101,378
|
91,946
|
36,550
|
32,419
|
7,230
|
6,127
|
52,892
|
42,655
|
Total Proved plus
|
271,034
|
247,259
|
85,747
|
76,567
|
30,268
|
25,705
|
199,374
|
167,920
|
Shale Gas
(MMcf)
|
Natural Gas
(MMcf)
|
Total
(Mboe)
|
Reserves Category
|
Gross
|
Net
|
Gross
|
Net
|
Gross
|
Net
|
Proved Developed
|
271,834
|
247,578
|
35,719
|
32,243
|
301,312
|
269,601
|
Proved Developed
|
13,953
|
12,435
|
69
|
59
|
10,111
|
8,709
|
Proved Undeveloped
|
235,901
|
212,657
|
3,491
|
3,251
|
170,446
|
150,698
|
Total Proved
|
521,688
|
472,670
|
39,279
|
35,553
|
481,868
|
429,008
|
Total Probable
|
175,480
|
152,970
|
23,599
|
21,366
|
231,230
|
202,203
|
Total Proved plus
|
697,167
|
625,640
|
62,877
|
56,919
|
713,098
|
631,211
|
(1)
|
Based on three evaluator’s average (McDaniel, GLJ Ltd. and Sproule Associates Ltd.) December 31, 2022, escalated price forecast.
|
(2)
|
“Gross Reserves” are the total Company’s working-interest share before the deduction of any royalties and without including any royalty interest of the Company.
|
(3)
|
“Net Reserves” are the total Company’s interest share after deducting royalties and including any royalty interest.
|
(4)
|
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
Summary of Before Tax Net Present Values
As at December 31, 2022 (1)
|
Before Tax Net Present Value ($ millions)
|
Discount Rate
|
Price Deck
|
Reserves Category
|
Gross Reserves (Mboe)
|
0 %
|
5 %
|
10 %
|
15 %
|
Three Evaluator
|
Proved Developed Producing
|
301,312
|
9,407
|
7,530
|
6,288
|
5,448
|
Total Proved
|
481,868
|
14,592
|
11,153
|
8,932
|
7,441
|
Total Proved plus Probable
|
713,098
|
23,972
|
16,523
|
12,460
|
9,969
|
(1)
|
Price deck based on three evaluator’s average (McDaniel, GLJ Ltd. and Sproule Associates Ltd.) December 31, 2022, escalated price forecast.
RESERVES RECONCILIATION
Gross Reserves (1) (2) (3) (4)
|
Tight Oil
(Mbbls)
|
Light and Medium Oil
(Mbbls)
|
Heavy Oil
(Mbbls)
|
Factors
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Proved plus Probable
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Proved
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Proved
|
December 31, 2021
|
181,545
|
107,868
|
289,413
|
61,122
|
40,574
|
101,696
|
24,259
|
7,255
|
31,514
|
Extensions and
|
2,511
|
(178)
|
2,333
|
2,000
|
741
|
2,741
|
93
|
30
|
123
|
Technical Revisions
|
2,462
|
(6,096)
|
(3,634)
|
(1,115)
|
(2,301)
|
(3,416)
|
(447)
|
(157)
|
(605)
|
Acquisitions
|
139
|
43
|
182
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Dispositions
|
(710)
|
(1,023)
|
(1,733)
|
(9,052)
|
(3,046)
|
(12,098)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Economic Factors
|
3,368
|
764
|
4,133
|
1,453
|
582
|
2,034
|
603
|
102
|
706
|
Production
|
(19,659)
|
–
|
(19,659)
|
(5,210)
|
–
|
(5,210)
|
(1,470)
|
–
|
(1,470)
|
December 31, 2022
|
169,657
|
101,378
|
271,034
|
49,197
|
36,550
|
85,747
|
23,039
|
7,230
|
30,268
|
Natural Gas Liquids
(Mbbls)
|
Shale Gas
(MMcf)
|
Natural Gas
(MMcf)
|
Factors
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Proved
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Proved
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Proved
|
December 31, 2021
|
130,029
|
47,742
|
177,772
|
444,884
|
158,493
|
603,377
|
43,612
|
25,077
|
68,690
|
Extensions and
|
20,614
|
5,283
|
25,896
|
90,983
|
22,017
|
113,000
|
684
|
299
|
983
|
Technical Revisions
|
4,410
|
(1,253)
|
3,157
|
5,167
|
(10,983)
|
(5,816)
|
(2,149)
|
(1,955)
|
(4,104)
|
Acquisitions
|
10,046
|
2,494
|
12,540
|
61,482
|
15,322
|
76,804
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Dispositions
|
(7,065)
|
(1,824)
|
(8,890)
|
(38,086)
|
(10,679)
|
(48,765)
|
(1,290)
|
(371)
|
(1,661)
|
Economic Factors
|
1,791
|
451
|
2,242
|
5,037
|
1,310
|
6,347
|
2,247
|
549
|
2,796
|
Production
|
(13,343)
|
–
|
(13,343)
|
(47,779)
|
–
|
(47,779)
|
(3,826)
|
–
|
(3,826)
|
December 31, 2022
|
146,482
|
52,892
|
199,374
|
521,688
|
175,480
|
697,167
|
39,279
|
23,599
|
62,877
|
Total Oil Equivalent
(Mboe)
|
Factors
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Proved
plus
Probable
|
December 31, 2021
|
478,371
|
234,035
|
712,406
|
Extensions and
|
40,496
|
9,595
|
50,090
|
Technical Revisions
|
5,813
|
(11,964)
|
(6,151)
|
Acquisitions
|
20,432
|
5,090
|
25,523
|
Dispositions
|
(23,390)
|
(7,735)
|
(31,125)
|
Economic Factors
|
8,429
|
2,209
|
10,639
|
Production
|
(48,283)
|
–
|
(48,283)
|
December 31, 2022
|
481,868
|
231,230
|
713,098
|
(1)
|
Based on three evaluator’s average (McDaniel, GLJ Ltd. and Sproule Associates Ltd.) December 31, 2022, escalated price forecast.
|
(2)
|
“Gross Reserves” are the total Company’s working-interest share before the deduction of any royalties and without including any royalty interest of the Company.
|
(3)
|
Numbers may not add due to rounding
Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs for 2022
|
F&D
|
Change in
|
F&D Total
|
FD&A
|
Change in
|
FD&A Total
|
Capital ($ millions)
|
Total Proved plus Probable
|
975
|
597
|
1,572
|
782
|
568
|
1,350
|
Total Proved
|
975
|
383
|
1,359
|
782
|
387
|
1,170
|
Proved Developed Producing
|
975
|
28
|
1,004
|
782
|
28
|
811
|
Reserves Additions (Mboe)
|
Total Proved plus Probable
|
54,578
|
–
|
54,578
|
48,975
|
–
|
48,975
|
Total Proved
|
54,738
|
–
|
54,738
|
51,780
|
–
|
51,780
|
Proved Developed Producing
|
49,209
|
–
|
49,209
|
43,183
|
–
|
43,183
|
Costs ($/boe) (1)
|
Total Proved plus Probable
|
$17.87
|
–
|
$28.80
|
$15.97
|
–
|
$27.56
|
Total Proved
|
$17.82
|
–
|
$24.82
|
$15.11
|
–
|
$22.59
|
Proved Developed Producing
|
$19.82
|
–
|
$20.39
|
$18.12
|
–
|
$18.77
|
Recycle Ratio (2)
|
Total Proved plus Probable
|
3.5
|
–
|
2.2
|
3.9
|
–
|
2.3
|
Total Proved
|
3.5
|
–
|
2.5
|
4.2
|
–
|
2.8
|
Proved Developed Producing
|
3.2
|
–
|
3.1
|
3.5
|
–
|
3.4
|
(1)
|
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
|
(2)
|
F&D and FD&A are calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions. These can include or exclude changes in future development capital costs.
|
(3)
|
Recycle ratio is calculated as operating netback before hedging divided by F&D or FD&A costs. Based on a 2022 operating netback of $62.94 per boe.
Future Development Capital
At year-end 2022, FDC for 2P reserves totaled $5.1 billion, compared to $4.6 billion at year-end 2021. The Company’s FDC increased by approximately $570 million, primarily driven by higher cost assumptions related to inflation and the addition of new drilling locations. This FDC equates to a conservative program that is also aligned with the Company’s current level of capital spending and five-year plan.
|
Company Annual Capital Expenditures ($ millions)
|
Canada
|
U.S.
|
Total
|
Year
|
Total
|
Total
|
Total
|
Total
|
Total
|
Total
|
2023
|
468
|
521
|
271
|
401
|
739
|
922
|
2024
|
608
|
732
|
36
|
232
|
644
|
964
|
2025
|
763
|
898
|
8
|
63
|
771
|
962
|
2026
|
624
|
725
|
–
|
–
|
624
|
725
|
2027
|
552
|
702
|
–
|
–
|
552
|
702
|
2028
|
52
|
652
|
–
|
–
|
52
|
652
|
2029
|
4
|
201
|
–
|
–
|
4
|
201
|
2030
|
5
|
5
|
–
|
–
|
5
|
5
|
2031
|
6
|
6
|
–
|
–
|
6
|
6
|
2032
|
2
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
2
|
2
|
2033
|
1
|
1
|
–
|
–
|
1
|
1
|
2034
|
1
|
1
|
–
|
–
|
1
|
1
|
Subtotal (1)
|
3,087
|
4,446
|
315
|
696
|
3,402
|
5,143
|
Remainder
|
2
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
2
|
2
|
Total (1)
|
3,089
|
4,448
|
315
|
696
|
3,404
|
5,145
|
10% Discounted
|
2,432
|
3,327
|
293
|
626
|
2,724
|
3,953
|
(1)
|
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
2023 GUIDANCE
The Company’s guidance for 2023 is as follows:
|
Total Annual Average Production (boe/d) (1)
|
138,000 – 142,000
|
Capital Expenditures
|
Development capital expenditures ($ millions)
|
$1,000 – $1,100
|
Capitalized administration ($ millions)
|
$40
|
Total ($ million) (2)
|
$1,040 – $1,140
|
Other Information for 2023 Guidance
|
Reclamation activities ($ millions) (3)
|
$40
|
Capital lease payments ($ millions)
|
$20
|
Annual operating expenses ($/boe)
|
$14.25 – $15.25
|
Royalties
|
13.75% – 14.25%
|
1)
|
Total annual average production (boe/d) is comprised of approximately 80% Oil, Condensate & NGLs and 20% Natural Gas
|
2)
|
Land expenditures and net property acquisitions and dispositions are not included. Development capital expenditures spend is allocated on an approximate basis as follows: 90% drilling & development and 10% facilities & seismic
|
3)
|
Reflects Crescent Point’s portion of its expected total budget
RETURN OF CAPITAL OUTLOOK
|
Base Dividend
|
Current quarterly base dividend per share
|
$0.10
|
Additional Return of Capital
|
% of discretionary excess cash flow (1)(2)
|
50 %
|
1)
|
Discretionary excess cash flow is calculated as excess cash flow less base dividends
|
2)
|
This % is part of a framework that targets to return up to 50% of discretionary excess cash flow to shareholders
The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and on Crescent Point’s website at www.crescentpointenergy.com.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
|
Three months ended December 31
|
Year ended December 31
|
(Cdn$ millions except per share and per boe amounts)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Financial
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
589.5
|
492.4
|
2,192.2
|
1,495.8
|
Adjusted funds flow from operations
|
522.8
|
432.5
|
2,232.4
|
1,476.9
|
Per share (2)
|
0.93
|
0.74
|
3.91
|
2.57
|
Net income (loss)
|
(498.1)
|
121.6
|
1,483.4
|
2,364.1
|
Per share (2)
|
(0.90)
|
0.21
|
2.60
|
4.11
|
Adjusted net earnings from operations (1)
|
209.8
|
160.0
|
965.7
|
515.3
|
Per share (1) (2)
|
0.38
|
0.27
|
1.69
|
0.90
|
Dividends declared
|
118.8
|
26.0
|
200.6
|
47.8
|
Per share (2)
|
0.2150
|
0.0450
|
0.3600
|
0.0825
|
Net debt
|
1,154.7
|
2,005.0
|
1,154.7
|
2,005.0
|
Net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations (3)
|
0.5
|
1.4
|
0.5
|
1.4
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
555.2
|
582.1
|
566.7
|
569.2
|
Diluted
|
559.2
|
587.7
|
571.1
|
575.1
|
Operating
|
Average daily production
|
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
|
90,759
|
88,544
|
91,679
|
95,839
|
NGLs (bbls/d)
|
17,770
|
20,884
|
17,039
|
17,769
|
Natural gas (mcf/d)
|
153,572
|
125,871
|
141,384
|
114,452
|
Total (boe/d)
|
134,124
|
130,407
|
132,282
|
132,683
|
Average selling prices (4)
|
Crude oil and condensate ($/bbl)
|
103.42
|
91.27
|
115.72
|
78.43
|
NGLs ($/bbl)
|
38.55
|
47.59
|
45.02
|
42.33
|
Natural gas ($/mcf)
|
6.37
|
5.66
|
6.60
|
4.51
|
Total ($/boe)
|
82.39
|
75.05
|
93.06
|
66.21
|
Netback ($/boe)
|
Oil and gas sales
|
82.39
|
75.05
|
93.06
|
66.21
|
Royalties
|
(10.61)
|
(9.57)
|
(12.45)
|
(8.44)
|
Operating expenses
|
(14.50)
|
(12.85)
|
(14.77)
|
(12.91)
|
Transportation expenses
|
(3.09)
|
(2.48)
|
(2.90)
|
(2.43)
|
Operating netback
|
54.19
|
50.15
|
62.94
|
42.43
|
Realized loss on commodity derivatives
|
(7.75)
|
(9.60)
|
(13.29)
|
(7.45)
|
Other (5)
|
(4.07)
|
(4.50)
|
(3.41)
|
(4.48)
|
Adjusted funds flow from operations netback (1)
|
42.37
|
36.05
|
46.24
|
30.50
|
Capital Expenditures
|
Capital acquisitions (6)
|
1.3
|
5.2
|
90.7
|
942.4
|
Capital dispositions (6)
|
1.2
|
(0.1)
|
(283.6)
|
(99.0)
|
Development capital expenditures
|
Drilling and development
|
213.9
|
198.9
|
865.7
|
523.7
|
Facilities and seismic
|
32.5
|
30.6
|
90.4
|
100.5
|
Total
|
246.4
|
229.5
|
956.1
|
624.2
|
Land expenditures
|
4.2
|
0.8
|
19.2
|
4.9
|
(1)
|
Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section for further information.
|
(2)
|
The per share amounts (with the exception of dividends per share) are the per share – diluted amounts.
|
(3)
|
Net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations is calculated as the period end net debt divided by the sum of adjusted funds flow from operations for the trailing four quarters.
|
(4)
|
The average selling prices reported are before realized derivatives and transportation.
|
(5)
|
Other includes net purchased products, general and administrative expenses, interest on long-term debt, foreign exchange, cash-settled share-based compensation and certain cash items and excludes transaction costs, foreign exchange on US dollar long-term debt and certain non-cash items.
|
(6)
|
Capital dispositions, net represent total consideration for the transactions, including long-term debt and working capital assumed, and exclude transaction costs.
Specified Financial Measures
Throughout this press release, the Company uses the terms “adjusted funds flow” (equivalent to “adjusted funds flow from operations”), “adjusted funds flow from operations per share – diluted”, “adjusted net earnings from operations”, “adjusted net earnings from operations per share – diluted”, “total return of capital”, “excess cash flow”, “discretionary excess cash flow”, “base dividends, “net debt”, “net debt to adjusted funds flow” (equivalent to “net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations” and “leverage ratio”), “total operating netback”, “total netback”, “operating netback”, “netback”, “recycle ratio”, “adjusted funds flow from operations netback” and “adjusted working capital (surplus) deficiency”. These terms do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other issuers. For information on the composition of these measures and how the Company uses these measures, refer to the Specified Financial Measures section of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which section is incorporated herein by reference, and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
Adjusted funds flow from operations netback is a non-GAAP financial ratio and is calculated as adjusted funds flow from operations divided by total production. Adjusted funds flow from operations netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry and is used to measure operating results on a per boe basis.
The following table reconciles oil and gas sales to total operating netback, total netback and adjusted funds flow from operations netback:
|
Three months ended December 31
|
Year ended December 31
|
($ millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Oil and gas sales
|
1,016.6
|
900.4
|
13
|
4,493.1
|
3,206.5
|
40
|
Royalties
|
(130.9)
|
(114.8)
|
14
|
(600.9)
|
(408.8)
|
47
|
Operating expenses
|
(178.9)
|
(154.2)
|
16
|
(713.1)
|
(625.3)
|
14
|
Transportation expenses
|
(38.1)
|
(29.8)
|
28
|
(139.8)
|
(117.7)
|
19
|
Total operating netback
|
668.7
|
601.6
|
11
|
3,039.3
|
2,054.7
|
48
|
Realized loss on commodity derivatives
|
(95.6)
|
(115.2)
|
(17)
|
(641.8)
|
(360.8)
|
78
|
Total netback
|
573.1
|
486.4
|
18
|
2,397.5
|
1,693.9
|
42
|
Other (1)
|
(50.3)
|
(53.9)
|
(7)
|
(165.1)
|
(217.0)
|
(24)
|
Total adjusted funds flow from operations netback
|
522.8
|
432.5
|
21
|
2,232.4
|
1,476.9
|
51
|
(1)
|
Other includes net purchased products, general and administrative expenses, interest on long-term debt, foreign exchange, cash-settled share-based compensation and certain cash items and excludes transaction costs, foreign exchange on US dollar long-term debt and certain non-cash items.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to adjusted funds flow from operations, excess cash flow and discretionary excess cash flow:
|
Three months ended December 31
|
Year ended December 31
|
($ millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
589.5
|
492.4
|
20
|
2,192.2
|
1,495.8
|
47
|
Changes in non-cash working capital
|
(71.8)
|
(69.1)
|
4
|
15.0
|
(51.6)
|
(129)
|
Transaction costs
|
1.8
|
0.3
|
500
|
5.1
|
12.5
|
(59)
|
Decommissioning expenditures (1)
|
3.3
|
8.9
|
(63)
|
20.1
|
20.2
|
—
|
Adjusted funds flow from operations
|
522.8
|
432.5
|
21
|
2,232.4
|
1,476.9
|
51
|
Capital expenditures
|
(264.9)
|
(242.9)
|
9
|
(1,027.4)
|
(676.1)
|
52
|
Payments on lease liability
|
(5.1)
|
(5.6)
|
(9)
|
(20.4)
|
(21.2)
|
(4)
|
Decommissioning expenditures
|
(3.3)
|
(8.9)
|
(63)
|
(20.1)
|
(20.2)
|
—
|
Other items (2)
|
1.9
|
7.3
|
(74)
|
(12.3)
|
29.0
|
(142)
|
Excess cash flow
|
251.4
|
182.4
|
38
|
1,152.2
|
788.4
|
46
|
Base dividends
|
(44.3)
|
(17.4)
|
155
|
(152.2)
|
(21.7)
|
601
|
Discretionary excess cash flow
|
207.1
|
165.0
|
26
|
1,000.0
|
766.7
|
30
|
(1)
|
Excludes amounts received from government grant programs.
|
(2)
|
Other items include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains on equity derivative contracts, sale of long-term investments and transaction costs. Other items exclude net acquisitions and dispositions.
Adjusted funds flow from operations per share – diluted is a supplementary financial measure and is calculated as adjusted funds flow from operations divided by the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
The following table reconciles dividends declared to base dividends:
|
Three months ended December 31
|
Year ended December 31
|
($ millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Dividends declared
|
118.8
|
26.0
|
357
|
200.6
|
47.8
|
320
|
Dividend timing adjustment (1)
|
(55.1)
|
(8.6)
|
541
|
(29.0)
|
(26.1)
|
11
|
Special dividends
|
(19.4)
|
—
|
100
|
(19.4)
|
—
|
100
|
Base dividends
|
44.3
|
17.4
|
155
|
152.2
|
21.7
|
601
|
(1)
|
Dividends declared where the declaration date and record date are in different periods.
The following table reconciles adjusted working capital (surplus) deficiency:
|
($ millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
448.2
|
450.7
|
(1)
|
Dividends payable
|
99.4
|
43.5
|
129
|
Long-term compensation liability (1)
|
59.2
|
42.6
|
39
|
Cash
|
(289.9)
|
(13.5)
|
2,047
|
Accounts receivable
|
(327.8)
|
(314.3)
|
4
|
Prepaids and deposits (2)
|
(84.2)
|
(7.4)
|
1,038
|
Adjusted working capital (surplus) deficiency
|
(95.1)
|
201.6
|
(147)
|
(1)
|
Includes current portion of long-term compensation liability and is net of equity derivative contracts.
|
(2)
|
Includes deposit on acquisition.
The following table reconciles long-term debt to net debt:
|
($ millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Long-term debt (1)
|
1,441.5
|
1,970.2
|
(27)
|
Adjusted working capital (surplus) deficiency
|
(95.1)
|
201.6
|
(147)
|
Unrealized foreign exchange on translation of US dollar long-term debt
|
(191.7)
|
(166.8)
|
15
|
Net debt
|
1,154.7
|
2,005.0
|
(42)
|
(1)
|
Includes current portion of long-term debt.
The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted net earnings from operations:
|
Three months ended December 31
|
Year ended December 31
|
($ millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Net income (loss)
|
(498.1)
|
121.6
|
(510)
|
1,483.4
|
2,364.1
|
(37)
|
Amortization of E&E undeveloped land
|
2.8
|
9.6
|
(71)
|
15.2
|
51.0
|
(70)
|
Impairment (impairment reversal)
|
1,056.3
|
—
|
100
|
(428.6)
|
(2,514.4)
|
(83)
|
Unrealized derivative (gains) losses
|
(53.7)
|
(87.1)
|
(38)
|
(171.0)
|
141.4
|
(221)
|
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss on translation
|
(16.1)
|
(13.1)
|
23
|
27.7
|
(37.0)
|
(175)
|
Unrealized gain on long-term investments
|
—
|
—
|
(100)
|
—
|
(3.1)
|
(100)
|
Gain on sale of long-term investments
|
—
|
—
|
(100)
|
—
|
(7.0)
|
(100)
|
Net (gain) loss on capital dispositions
|
0.2
|
—
|
100
|
(25.9)
|
(58.4)
|
(56)
|
Deferred tax adjustments
|
(281.6)
|
129.0
|
(318)
|
64.9
|
578.7
|
(89)
|
Adjusted net earnings from operations
|
209.8
|
160.0
|
31
|
965.7
|
515.3
|
87
Recycle ratio is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as operating netback before hedging divided by FD&A costs. Recycle ratios may not be comparable year-over-year given significant changes executed over the last three years. Recycle ratio is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry and is used to measure profitability on a per boe basis.
In 2021, the Company’s Kaybob Duvernay asset generated a recycle ratio of 3.7 times based F&D for wells brought on-stream.
|
F&D
|
F&D Total
|
FD&A
|
FD&A Total
|
2021 Recycle Ratios
|
Total Proved plus Probable
|
2.4
|
1.6
|
2.7
|
2.2
|
Total Proved
|
3.8
|
2.9
|
3.3
|
2.5
|
Proved Developed Producing
|
3.3
|
3.5
|
2.6
|
2.7
Total return of capital is a supplementary financial measure and is comprised of base dividends, special dividends and share repurchases, adjusted for the timing of special dividend payments.
Excess cash flow for 2023 is a forward-looking non-GAAP measures and are calculated consistently with the measures disclosed in the Company’s MD&A. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Management believes the presentation of the specified financial measures above provide useful information to investors and shareholders as the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.
Notice to US Readers
The oil and natural gas reserves contained in this press release have generally been prepared in accordance with Canadian disclosure standards, which are not comparable in all respects of United States or other foreign disclosure standards. For example, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) generally permits oil and gas issuers, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves (as defined in SEC rules), but permits the optional disclosure of “probable reserves” and “possible reserves” (each as defined in SEC rules). Canadian securities laws require oil and gas issuers, in their filings with Canadian securities regulators, to disclose not only proved reserves (which are defined differently from the SEC rules) but also probable reserves and permits optional disclosure of “possible reserves”, each as defined in NI 51-101. Accordingly, “proved reserves”, “probable reserves” and “possible reserves” disclosed in this news release may not be comparable to US standards, and in this news release, Crescent Point has disclosed reserves designated as “proved plus probable reserves”. Probable reserves are higher-risk and are generally believed to be less likely to be accurately estimated or recovered than proved reserves. “Possible reserves” are higher risk than “probable reserves” and are generally believed to be less likely to be accurately estimated or recovered than “probable reserves”. In addition, under Canadian disclosure requirements and industry practice, reserves and production are reported using gross volumes, which are volumes prior to deduction of royalties and similar payments. The SEC rules require reserves and production to be presented using net volumes, after deduction of applicable royalties and similar payments. Moreover, Crescent Point has determined and disclosed estimated future net revenue from its reserves using forecast prices and costs, whereas the SEC rules require that reserves be estimated using a 12-month average price, calculated as the arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period. Consequently, Crescent Point’s reserve estimates and production volumes in this news release may not be comparable to those made by companies using United States reporting and disclosure standards. Further, the SEC rules are based on unescalated costs and forecasts.
All amounts in the news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.