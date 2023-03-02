Crescent Point announces 2022 results & reserves

Any “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and “forward-looking information” for the purposes of Canadian securities regulation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). The Company has tried to identify such forward-looking statements by use of such words as “could”, “should”, “can”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “intend”, “projected”, “sustain”, “continues”, “strategy”, “potential”, “projects”, “grow”, “take advantage”, “estimate”, “well-positioned” and other similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, among other things, to the following: drilling inventory in the Kaybob Duvernay; expected 2023 excess cash flow at the WTI prices stated; delivering substantial returns to shareholders; expected payout of the sixth fully operated multi-well pad in the Kaybob Duvernay; two-year payback on the original Kaybob Duvernay acquisition; plans to drill additional open hole multi-lateral wells in 2023; hedging expectations; years of inventory in the Kaybob Duvernay play; exploring the implementation of open hole multi-lateral wells elsewhere in the Company’s portfolio; plans to convert an additional producing wells to water injection wells in 2023, while continuing to advance other decline mitigation projects; reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 38 percent by 2030, relative to its 2020 baseline; water targets including a 50 percent reduction in surface freshwater use in southeast Saskatchewan completions by 2025; target to reduce inactive well inventory by 30 percent by 2031 and expectations of achieving this target ahead of schedule; significant opportunity to further enhance shareholder value through ongoing optimization and potential reserves growth, including in the Kaybob Duvernay; adding a second rig in the Kaybob Duvernay in fourth quarter 2023; 2023 budget is expected to generate excess cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion at US$75/bbl WTI, allowing for the return of significant capital to shareholders, in addition to per-share growth and further net debt reduction; based on its return of capital framework and 2023 budget, expectations of returning over $600 million directly back to shareholders at US$75/bbl WTI, including base dividend; the Company plans to remain active on its share repurchase program; focus on further improving balance sheet strength; generating approximately $4.2 billion of cumulative after-tax excess cash flow from 2023 to 2027, assuming US$75/bbl WTI; net present values of reserves; forecast company annual capital expenditures; Crescent Point’s five-year excess cash flow outlook being supported by plans to grow its Kaybob Duvernay asset to over 60,000 boe/d in 2027; Crescent Point plans to remain disciplined as it executes its five-year plan, with a continued focus on returns and long-term sustainability; Crescent Point’s 2023 production and development capital expenditures guidance; and other information for Crescent Point’s 2023 guidance, including capitalized administration, reclamation activities, capital lease payments, annual operating expenses and royalties; return of capital outlook, including base dividend, and the additional return of capital targeted as a percentage of discretionary excess cash flow.

Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future. Actual reserve values may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Unless otherwise noted, reserves referenced herein are given as at December 31, 2022. Also, estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates and future net revenue for all properties due to the effect of aggregation. All required reserve information for the Company is contained in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is accessible at www.sedar.com .

With respect to disclosure contained herein regarding resources other than reserves, there is uncertainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources and there is significant uncertainty regarding the ultimate recoverability of such resources.

All forward-looking statements are based on Crescent Point’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made. Crescent Point believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements, including those material risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 under “Risk Factors” and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information”. The material assumptions are disclosed in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the headings “Overview”, “Commodity Derivatives”, “Liquidity and Capital Resources” and “Guidance”. In addition, risk factors include: financial risk of marketing reserves at an acceptable price given market conditions; volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas, decisions or actions of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in respect of supplies of oil and gas; delays in business operations or delivery of services due to pipeline restrictions, rail blockades, outbreaks, blowouts and business closures and social distancing measures mandated by public health authorities in response to COVID-19; uncertainty regarding the benefits and costs of acquisitions and dispositions; failure to complete acquisitions and dispositions; the risk of carrying out operations with minimal environmental impact; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; risks and uncertainties related to oil and gas interests and operations on Indigenous lands; economic risk of finding and producing reserves at a reasonable cost; uncertainties associated with partner plans and approvals; operational matters related to non-operated properties; increased competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves and undeveloped lands; competition for and availability of qualified personnel or management; incorrect assessments of the value and likelihood of acquisitions and dispositions, and exploration and development programs; unexpected geological, technical, drilling, construction, processing and transportation problems; availability of insurance; fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates; stock market volatility; general economic, market and business conditions, including uncertainty in the demand for oil and gas and economic activity in general, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties associated with regulatory approvals; uncertainty of government policy changes; uncertainty regarding the benefits and costs of dispositions; failure to complete acquisitions and dispositions; uncertainties associated with credit facilities and counterparty credit risk; changes in income tax laws, tax laws, crown royalty rates and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on demand, health and supply chain; and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Crescent Point’s future course of action depends on management’s assessment of all information available at the relevant time.

Included in this presentation are Crescent Point’s 2023 guidance in respect of capital expenditures and average annual production and 5-year outlook information which are based on various assumptions as to production levels, commodity prices and other assumptions and are provided for illustration only and are based on budgets and forecasts that have not been finalized and are subject to a variety of contingencies including prior years’ results. The Company’s return of capital framework is based on certain facts, expectations and assumptions that may change and, therefore, this framework may be amended as circumstances necessitate or require. To the extent such estimates constitute a “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this presentation, as defined by applicable securities legislation, such information has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Crescent Point’s operations or financial results are included in Crescent Point’s reports on file with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Crescent Point undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so pursuant to applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Crescent Point or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Product Type Production Information

The Company’s annual aggregate production for 2022 and 2021, the aggregate average production for fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, and the references to “natural gas”, “crude oil” and “condensante” reported in this Press Release consist of the following product types, as defined in NI 51-101 and using a conversion ratio of 6 mcf : 1 bbl where applicable:

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 13,671 15,517 14,274 17,859 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 3,870 4,226 4,027 4,203 Tight Oil (bbl/d) 52,095 55,965 53,861 62,492 Total Crude Oil (bbl/d) 69,636 75,708 72,162 84,554 NGLs (bbl/d) 38,893 33,720 36,556 29,054 Shale Gas (mcf/d) 142,803 115,482 130,902 103,124 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 10,769 10,389 10,482 11,328 Total Natural Gas (mcf/d) 153,572 125,871 141,384 114,452 Total (boe/d) 134,124 130,407 132,282 132,683

NI 51-101 includes condensate within the natural gas liquids (NGLs) product type. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with crude oil and/or separately from other natural gas liquids in this press release since the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this crude oil and condensate presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefore.

DEFINITIONS

Finding and development (F&D) costs are calculated by dividing the development capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions. F&D costs can include or exclude changes to future development capital costs.

Finding, development and acquisition costs (FD&A) are equivalent to F&D costs plus the costs of acquiring and disposing particular assets.

Future development capital (FDC) reflects the best estimate of the cost required to bring undeveloped proved and probable reserves on production. Changes in FDC can result from acquisition and disposition activities, development plans or changes in capital efficiencies due to inflation or reductions in service costs and/or improvements to drilling and completion methods.

Net asset value (NAV) or 2P NAV is a snapshot in time as at year-end, and is based on the Company’s reserves evaluated using the independent evaluators forecast for future prices, costs and foreign exchange rates. The Company’s NAV is calculated on a before tax basis and is the sum of the present value of proved and probable reserves based on three evaluators’ average (McDaniel, GLJ Ltd. and Sproule Associates Ltd.) December 31, 2022 escalated price forecast, the fair value for the Company’s oil and gas hedges based on such December 31, 2022 escalated price forecast, and less outstanding net debt. The NAV per share is calculated on a fully diluted basis and a discount of 10 percent.

N1 51-101 means “National Instrument 51-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities“.

Recycle Ratio is calculated as operating netback divided by F&D or FD&A and is based on the netbacks reported above.

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical and engineering data; the use of established technology; and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Proved reserves are reserves estimated to have a high degree of certainty of recoverability. Probable reserves are less certain to be recoverable than proved reserves and possible reserves are less certain than probable reserves.

Reserve Life Index is calculated as proved plus probable reserves divided by production.

Reserves and Drilling Data

The reserves information contained in this press release has been prepared in accordance with NI 51-101.

Where applicable, a barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6mcf:1bbl) has been used based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of the 6:1 conversion ratio, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Initial production is for a limited time frame only (30 days) and may not be indicative of future performance. Booked type well data was audited by independent reserves evaluator, McDaniel, effective December 31, 2022.

Initial 30 day production on the Company’s sixth fully operated multi-well pad in the Kaybob Duvernay consists of 51% condensate, 15% NGLs and 34% shale gas. Viewfield Bakken most recent eight-leg wells with IP30 averaging 225 bbl/d per well consisted of 100% tight oil.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, including “netbacks”, “F&D costs”, “FD&A costs”, “FDC”, “NAV”, “recycle ratio”, “payout ratio”, “replacement rate” and “reserve life index”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons. Readers are cautioned as to the reliability of oil and gas metrics used in this press release.

F&D costs, including change in FDC, and FD&A costs have been presented in this news release because they provide a useful measure of capital efficiency. F&D costs and FD&A costs, including land, facility and seismic expenditures and excluding change in FDC have also been presented in this news release because they provide a useful measure of capital efficiency.

Management uses recycle ratio for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company’s performance over time.

Payout is the point at which all costs associated with leasing, exploring, drilling and operating have been recovered from the production of a well. It is an indication of profitability.

NAV is an estimate of the value of the Company’s net assets.

Netback is calculated on a per boe basis as oil and gas sales, less royalties, operating and transportation expenses and realized derivative gains and losses. Netback is used by management to measure operating results on a per boe basis to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Replacement rate is the amount of oil added to the Company’s 2P reserves, divided by production. It is a measure of the ability of the Company to sustain production levels.

Reserve Life Index is calculated as set forth above, it is a measure of the longevity of the Company’s reserves.

There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For these reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary. The Company’s actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. This press release contains estimates of the net present value of the Company’s future net revenue from our reserves. Such amounts do not represent the fair market value of our reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company’s reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.

The reserve data provided in this news release presents only a portion of the disclosure required under National Instrument 51-101. This press release discloses approximately 130 net drilling locations associated with the acquisition of additional assets in the Kaybob Duvernay, of which none are booked at year-end 2022. This press release references over 20 years of inventory in the Kaybob Duvernay play and the potential for open hole multi-lateral drilling within the Viewfield Bakken play to add approximately four years of additional drilling inventory, which amounts include booked and unbooked locations. This press release discloses approximately 150 additional potential net drilling locations in the Viewfield Bakken of which none are booked at year-end 2022. All of the required information will be contained in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which will be filed on SEDAR (accessible at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (accessible at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) on or before March 2, 2023 and further supplemented by Material Change Reports as applicable.

