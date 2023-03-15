Enerchem Solvents; Learn the Value of One Call Service for All of Your Business Needs

Enerchem continues to work hard as a dependable supplier in the Oil & Gas industry.

We always focus our efforts to help find ways to improve our product performance to meet the increasingly demanding needs that our customers require.

Enerchem’s line of solvent products helps meet the needs for our customers to lower their associated production costs. Our solvents do not contain additives, provide better formation compatibility, and we can custom manufacture our solvents to help solve unique production challenges.

Enerchem solvents offer solutions for downhole, surface equipment, and pipeline production equipment problems caused by paraffin/wax compounds and asphaltene molecular substances.

Customers find the value in our solvents for several reasons, such as:

Increased production Reduced treatment cost Superior cleaning capability Petroleum compatibility (100% hydrocarbons) High aromatic content

While Enerchem offers superior chemical advantages with our Solvent lines, we understand that the chemistry is only as good as the ability to be available when you need it.

In recent years, a contributing factor in supply challenges have been dependable logistics to where customers need products most. Using carriers that are not specific to customers’ needs can lead to expensive delivery rates that drive up the cost for successful business.

Not only are Enerchem products manufactured locally in western Canada, but we also have reliable synergies with a variety of carriers such as our well-known partner in Petrogas Logistics Corp.

Enerchem can create more value for customers by delivering a quality solvent from large bulk to packaged totes. This variation can meet the needs of any job in the industry.

Our delivery capability includes:

Super B Tankers

7 Axle Tankers

Body Job Tankers

Mini-Bulk Tankers

Packaged Totes

We have many ways to get materials where you need it most with one call, it’s that easy!

Enerchem International Inc. has been in operation, manufacturing hydrocarbon-based fluids for 30 years in Western Canada. Enerchem is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogas Energy Corporation, which is an indirect subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd.

Enerchem has expertise in manufacturing hydrocarbon fluids servicing oil and gas drilling, completions, and production. Enerchem products include base oils, specialty aviation fuels, solvents, kerosene, heating oil and marine fuels.

Enerchem’s strategy is utilized by leveraging the highest quality assets and integrated footprint, which is executed within our multiple production facilities in Alberta, Canada. Our Enerchem team provides a superior product and quality assurance for customer satisfaction.

