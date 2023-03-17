Canada’s weekly rig count down 6 to 242

Canada averaged 242 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 32% are drilling for natural gas, 39% are drilling for oil, 7% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 22% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 75% in Alberta, 13% in Saskatchewan, 9% in BC, and 3% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 21%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, Stampede Drilling with 6%, and Akita Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.