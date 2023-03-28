Shell plc – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2022

Basis for Preparation – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2022

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as “Shell”) for the year 2022 as required under the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Following the UK’s exit from the EU and the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, this report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft).

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional, or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except those payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession, or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

“Substantially interconnected” means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types:

Production entitlements

These are the host government’s share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government’s share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell’s income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2022, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge, or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

Other

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value, or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments [1]

Government Reports (in USD) Countries: Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Europe Albania – – – 500,050 219,719 – 719,769 Germany – 250,573,184 – – – – 250,573,184 Italy – 68,402,789 77,832,511 – 617,978 – 146,853,278 Norway 5,596,820,544 2,121,784,227 – – 1,109,256 – 7,719,714,027 United Kingdom – 8,016,307 – – 9,949,183 – 17,965,491 Asia Brunei Darussalam 12,472,004 46,585,919 27,113,052 – – – 86,170,974 India – -19,132,933 – – – – -19,132,933 Kazakhstan – 275,329,802 – – – – 275,329,802 Malaysia 3,278,262,854 388,579,749 789,772,621 – 15,000,000 – 4,471,615,225 Philippines 461,162,693 73,713,802 – – – – 534,876,495 Middle East Oman – 4,559,403,750 – – 400,000 – 4,559,803,750 Qatar 1,736,561,803 1,903,929,972 – – 36,570,315 – 3,677,062,091 Oceania Australia – 87,856,562 755,474,433 – 14,132,417 2,506,371 859,969,783 Africa Egypt – 255,440,031 – 1,736,140 – – 257,176,172 Namibia – – – – 108,363 – 108,363 Nigeria 3,035,996,709 711,850,070 691,648,502 – 81,639,634 – 4,521,134,915 Tunisia – 59,662,546 16,569,086 – – – 76,231,632 North America Canada – 19,625 46,789,644 – 2,000,370 – 48,809,639 Mexico – – – – 41,913,830 – 41,913,830 United States – 66,520,000 1,431,776,102 – 29,941,840 – 1,528,237,942 South America Argentina – – 77,657,827 – 414,373 – 78,072,200 Bolivia – – – – 243,650 – 243,650 Brazil 87,824,216 466,854,704 1,197,817,132 216,531,654 2,375,611,034 – 4,344,638,739 Colombia – – – – 558,570 – 558,570 Trinidad and Tobago 849,957,106 17,260,193 8,612,776 2,000,000 13,164,093 – 890,994,169 Total 15,059,057,930 11,342,650,301 5,121,063,684 220,767,844 2,623,594,624 2,506,371 34,369,640,754

This report is not corrected for rounding.

Albania

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: DEGA E THESARIT BERAT – – – – 219,719 – 219,719 AGJENCIA KOMETARE E BURIMEVE – – – 500,050 – – 500,050 Total – – – 500,050 219,719 – 719,769 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ALBANIA EXPLORATION – – – 500,050 219,719 – 719,769 Total – – – 500,050 219,719 – 719,769

Germany

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: CITY OF WESSELING – 33,361,193 – – – – 33,361,193 MUNICIPALITY OF AICHSTETTEN – 211,598 – – – – 211,598 CITY OF COLOGNE – 23,374,145 – – – – 23,374,145 CITY OF WUERZBURG – 329,153 – – – – 329,153 CITY OF GELSENKIRCHEN – 1,832,057 – – – – 1,832,057 CITY OF FLOERSHEIM – 655,000 – – – – 655,000 CITY OF LUDWIGSHAFEN – 571,059 – – – – 571,059 TAX AUTHORITY HAMBURG – 190,238,979 – – – – 190,238,979 Total – 250,573,184 – – – – 250,573,184 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH – 250,573,184 – – – – 250,573,184 Total – 250,573,184 – – – – 250,573,184

Italy

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: BASILICATA REGION (VDA) – – 35,794,244 – – – 35,794,244 CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY – – 721,277 – – – 721,277 GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY – – 412,158 – – – 412,158 MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY – – 309,119 – – – 309,119 VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY – – 2,859,349 – – – 2,859,349 TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO – 68,402,789 18,925,846 – 617,978 – 87,946,613 REGIONE BASILICATA – – 17,001,868 – – – 17,001,868 COMUNE DI GORGOGLIONE – – 241,153 – – – 241,153 COMUNE DI CORLETO PERTICARA – – 1,567,495 – – – 1,567,495 Total – 68,402,789 77,832,511 – 617,978 – 146,853,278 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET – 68,402,789 77,832,511 – 617,978 – 146,853,278 Total – 68,402,789 77,832,511 – 617,978 – 146,853,278

Norway

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: OLJEDIREKTORATET – – – – 1,109,256 – 1,109,256 PETORO AS 3,302,593,191 [A] – – – – – 3,302,593,191 SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP – 2,121,784,227 – – – – 2,121,784,227 EQUINOR ASA 2,294,227,352 [B] – – – – – 2,294,227,352 Total 5,596,820,544 2,121,784,227 – – 1,109,256 – 7,719,714,027 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS — – – – 1,109,256 – 1,109,256 ORMEN LANGE 5,596,820,544 [C] – – – – – 5,596,820,544 Entity level payment: A/S NORSKE SHELL — 2,121,784,227 – – – – 2,121,784,227 Total 5,596,820,544 2,121,784,227 – – 1,109,256 – 7,719,714,027

United Kingdom

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS – 8,016,307 – – – – 8,016,307 THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND – – – – 110,315 – 110,315 NORTH SEA TRANSITION AUTHORITY – – – – 9,838,869 – 9,838,869 Total – 8,016,307 – – 9,949,183 – 17,965,491 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS – -41,936,846 – – 460,725 – -41,476,121 ONEGAS WEST – – – – 2,816,907 – 2,816,907 UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS – – – – 697,218 – 697,218 UK OFFSHORE OPERATED – – – – 1,046,761 – 1,046,761 UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED – – – – 213,327 – 213,327 WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED – – – – 235,123 – 235,123 Entity level payment: SHELL U.K. LIMITED – 49,953,153 [A] – – 4,479,122 – 54,432,275 Total – 8,016,307 – – 9,949,183 – 17,965,491

Brunei Darussalam

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY – 46,585,919 – – – – 46,585,919 PETROLEUM AUTHORITY OF BRUNEI 12,472,004 – 27,113,052 – – – 39,585,055 Total 12,472,004 46,585,919 27,113,052 – – – 86,170,974 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED – 43,020,963 – – – – 43,020,963 SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BRUNEI BV 12,472,004 3,564,956 27,113,052 – – – 43,150,011 Total 12,472,004 46,585,919 27,113,052 – – – 86,170,974

India

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT – -19,132,933 – – – – -19,132,933 Total – -19,132,933 – – – – -19,132,933 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED – -19,132,933 – – – – -19,132,933 Total – -19,132,933 – – – – – 19 132 933

Kazakhstan

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE – 267,118,264 – – – – 267,118,264 STATE REVENUE AUTHORITY OF BURLINSK – 8,211,538 – – – – 8,211,538 Total – 275,329,802 – – – – 275,329,802 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: KARACHAGANAK – 275,329,802 – – – – 275,329,802 Total – 275,329,802 – – – – 275,329,802

Malaysia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 1,916,347,975 [A] – 106,875,732 – 15,000,000 – 2,038,223,708 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL) 1,287,695,530 [B] – – – – – 1,287,695,530 MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT – – 682,896,889 [D] – – – 682,896,889 KETUA PENGARAH LHDNM – 392,564,108 – – – – 392,564,108 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (MIRI) – -3,984,359 – – – – -3,984,359 PETROLEUM SARAWAK EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SDN BHD 74,219,349 [C] – – – – – 74,219,349 Total 3,278,262,854 388,579,749 789,772,621 – 15,000,000 – 4,471,615,225 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: SABAH GAS – NOT OPERATED – 28,579,224 9,257,967 – – – 37,837,191 SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 1,966,195,353 [E] 263,632,439 493,678,683 [F] – – – 2,723,506,474 SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 1,312,067,502 [G] 90,376,186 286,835,971 [H] – 15,000,000 – 1,704,279,659 Entity level payment: SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED – 1,452,193 – – – – 1,452,193 SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD – 934,613 – – – – 934,613 SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED – 1,053,204 – – – – 1,053,204 SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC – 383,033 – – – – 383,033 SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD. – 2,168,857 – – – – 2,168,857 Total 3,278,262,854 388,579,749 789,772,621 – 15,000,000 – 4,471,615,225

Philippines

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE – 73,713,802 – – – – 73,713,802 DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 396,457,279 – – – – – 396,457,279 PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION 64,705,414 – – – – – 64,705,414 Total 461,162,693 73,713,802 – – – – 534,876,495 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS 461,162,693 73,713,802 – – – – 534,876,495 Total 461,162,693 73,713,802 – – – – 534,876,495

Oman

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: OMAN – MINISTRY OF FINANCE – 4,559,403,750 – – 400,000 – 4,559,803,750 Total – 4,559,403,750 – – 400,000 – 4,559,803,750 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BLOCK 6 CONCESSION – 4,559,403,750 – – – – 4,559,403,750 Entity level payment: BLOCK 42 CONCESSION – – – – 150,000 – 150,000 BLOCK 55 CONCESSION – – – – 250,000 – 250,000 Total – 4,559,403,750 – – 400,000 – 4,559,803,750

Qatar

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: QATARENERGY 1,736,561,803 1,903,929,972 – – 36,570,315 – 3,677,062,091 Total 1,736,561,803 1,903,929,972 – – 36,570,315 – 3,677,062,091 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: PEARL GTL 1,736,561,803 1,903,929,972 – – 36,570,315 – 3,677,062,091 Total 1,736,561,803 1,903,929,972 – – 36,570,315 – 3,677,062,091

Australia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE – 87,856,562 – – – – 87,856,562 BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL – – – – 164,993 – 164,993 DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY – – 187,902,795 – 237,356 – 188,140,151 DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE – – – – 964,580 – 964,580 WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL – – – – 10,885,722 2,087,190 12,972,912 OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE – – 567,571,638 – – – 567,571,638 DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES – – – – 569,651 – 569,651 MARANOA REGIONAL COUNCIL – – – – – 419,181 419,181 RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH – – – – 1,310,113 – 1,310,113 Total – 87,856,562 755,474,433 – 14,132,417 2,506,371 859,969,783 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: NORTH WEST SHELF – – 187,902,795 – – – 187,902,795 QGC PROJECT – – 567,571,638 – 13,895,060 2,506,371 583,973,069 PRELUDE – – – – 113,994 – 113,994 CRUX – – – – 123,363 – 123,363 Entity level payment: SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD – 87,856,562 – – – – 87,856,562 Total – 87,856,562 755,474,433 – 14,132,417 2,506,371 859,969,783

Egypt

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION – 255,440,031 – 1,046,140 – – 256,486,172 GANOUB EL WADI PETROLEUM HOLDING – – – 690,000 – – 690,000 Total – 255,440,031 – 1,736,140 – – 257,176,172 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION – – – 690,000 – – 690,000 Entity level payment: SHELL EGYPT N.V. – – – 1,046,140 – – 1,046,140 BG DELTA LIMITED – EGYPT BRANCH – 255,440,031 – – – – 255,440,031 Total – 255,440,031 – 1,736,140 – – 257,176,172

Namibia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTRY OF MINES AND ENERGY – – – – 108,363 – 108,363 Total – – – – 108,363 – 108,363 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: NAMIBIA EXPLORATION PROJECT – – – – 108,363 – 108,363 Total – – – – 108,363 – 108,363

Nigeria

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – – – – 79,844,884 – 79,844,884 NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3,035,996,709 [A] – – – – – 3,035,996,709 DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES – – 691,648,502 [B] – 1,794,749 – 693,443,252 FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE – 711,850,070 [C] – – – – 711,850,070 Total 3,035,996,709 711,850,070 691,648,502 – 81,639,634 – 4,521,134,915 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 539,313,819 [D] 278,348,859 [E] 480,566,486 [F] – 20,737,019 – 1,318,966,183 WEST ASSET 1,783,447,897 [G] — — – – – 1,783,447,897 PSC 1993 (OML133) – 194,604,155 [H] — – – – 194,604,155 EAST ASSET 713,234,993 [I] — — – – – 713,234,993 Entity level payment: THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED – 238,897,056 211,082,016 – 60,902,615 – 510,881,687 Total 3,035,996,709 711,850,070 691,648,502 – 81,639,634 – 4,521,134,915

Tunisia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D’ACTIVITES PETROLIERES – – 3,926,004 [A] – – – 3,926,004 MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC – 59,662,546 12,643,082 – – – 72,305,628 Total – 59,662,546 16,569,086 – – – 76,231,632 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: HASDRUBAL CONCESSION – 40,738,105 7,144,564 [B] – – – 47,882,668 MISKAR CONCESSION – 18,924,442 9,424,522 [C] – – – 28,348,964 Total – 59,662,546 16,569,086 – – – 76,231,632

Canada

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA – – 9,818,991 – – – 9,818,991 PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA – – – – 500,135 – 500,135 RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA – 19,625 -4,485,728 – – – -4,466,103 MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT – – – – 717,389 – 717,389 MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC) – – 41,456,380 – 613,772 – 42,070,152 ALBERTA ENERGY REGULATOR – – – – 169,074 – 169,074 Total – 19,625 46,789,644 – 2,000,370 – 48,809,639 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ATHABASCA OIL SANDS – -117,271 2,971,801 – – – 2,854,529 FOOTHILLS – – – – 116,066 – 116,066 GREATER DEEP BASIN – – 6,318,164 – 169,074 – 6,487,238 GROUNDBIRCH – – 41,456,380 – 1,331,161 – 42,787,541 INSITU – – 529,027 – – – 529,027 SABLE DEEPWATER – – -4,485,728 – – – -4,485,728 Entity level payment: SHELL CANADA ENERGY – – – – 384,069 – 384,069 SHELL CANADA LIMITED – 136,897 – – – – 136,897 Total – 19,625 46,789,644 – 2,000,370 – 48,809,639

Mexico

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: FONDO MEXICANO DEL PETROLEO PARA LA ESTABILIZACION Y EL DESARROLLO – – – – 18,189,068 – 18,189,068 SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION – – – – 23,724,762 – 23,724,762 Total – – – – 41,913,830 – 41,913,830 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SHELL EXPLORACIÓN- Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V. – – – – 41,913,830 – 41,913,830 Total – – – – 41,913,830 – 41,913,830

United States

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE – – 1,431,776,102 – 29,698,432 – 1,461,474,534 DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS – – – – 243,408 – 243,408 INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE – 66,520,000 – – – – 66,520,000 Total – 66,520,000 1,431,776,102 – 29,941,840 – 1,528,237,942 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ALASKA EXPLORATION – – – – 243,408 – 243,408 GOM (CENTRAL) – – 1,256,432,055 – 184,320 – 1,256,616,375 GOM (WEST) – – 175,344,047 – – – 175,344,047 GOM EXPLORATION – – – – 29,514,112 – 29,514,112 Entity level payment: SHELL PETROLEUM INC. – 66,520,000 – – – – 66,520,000 Total – 66,520,000 1,431,776,102 – 29,941,840 – 1,528,237,942

Argentina

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A. – – – – 133,100 – 133,100 PROVINCIA DE SALTA – – 3,486,166 – – – 3,486,166 PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN – – 74,171,661 – 281,273 – 74,452,934 Total – – 77,657,827 – 414,373 – 78,072,200 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ACAMBUCO – – 3,486,166 – – – 3,486,166 ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS – – 74,171,661 – 414,373 – 74,586,034 Total – – 77,657,827 – 414,373 – 78,072,200

Bolivia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA – – – – 243,650 – 243,650 Total – – – – 243,650 – 243,650 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: HUACARETA – – – – 243,650 – 243,650 Total – – – – 243,650 – 243,650

Brazil

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA – – 1,197,817,132 – 2,375,611,034 – 3,573,428,166 PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA 87,824,216 [A] – – – – – 87,824,216 SECRETARIA DA RECEITA FEDERAL DO BRASIL – 466,854,704 – – – – 466,854,704 AGENCIA NACIONAL DO PETROLEO GAS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTIVEIS – – – 216,531,654 – – 216,531,654 Total 87,824,216 466,854,704 1,197,817,132 216,531,654 2,375,611,034 – 4,344,638,739 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BC-10 – – 31,652,249 – 961,072 – 32,613,321 BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA – – – – 385,173 – 385,173 BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA – – 1,088,470,113 191,095,576 2,371,950,551 – 3,651,516,240 BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS – – – 25,436,078 1,233,252 – 26,669,329 LIBRA PSC 87,824,216 [B] – 77,694,770 – – – 165,518,985 Entity level payment: SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA – 466,854,704 – – 1,080,987 – 467,935,690 Total 87,824,216 466,854,704 1,197,817,132 216,531,654 2,375,611,034 – 4,344,638,739

Colombia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS – – – – 558,570 – 558,570 Total – – – – 558,570 – 558,570 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SHELL EP OFFSHORE VENTURES LIMITED – SUCURSAL COLOMBIA – – – – 558,570 – 558,570 Total – – – – 558,570 – 558,570

Trinidad and Tobago

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE – 17,149,358 – – – – 17,149,358 MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY AFFAIRS 849,957,106 110,836 8,612,776 2,000,000 13,164,093 – 873,844,811 Total 849,957,106 17,260,193 8,612,776 2,000,000 13,164,093 – 890,994,169 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D – – – 2,000,000 3,376,756 – 5,376,756 CENTRAL BLOCK – 17,260,193 8,612,776 – 769,656 – 26,642,626 NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1) 411,684,450 – – – 4,876,120 – 416,560,570 BLOCK 6B, BLOCK 5A and BLOCK E 278,772,376 – – – 1,880,131 – 280,652,507 Entity level payment: BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH 159,500,281 – – – 1,496,129 – 160,996,410 GBZ9 – – – – 765,300 – 765,300 Total 849,957,106 17,260,193 8,612,776 2,000,000 13,164,093 – 890,994,169

