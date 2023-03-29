Vermilion Energy Inc. confirms closing of Southeast Saskatchewan asset sale

CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ – Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to confirm the closing of the previously announced sale of non-core assets in southeast Saskatchewan for gross proceeds of $225 million, prior to closing adjustments.

The assets are comprised of approximately 5,500 boe/d of non-core light oil production spread across the greater Arcola and Queensdale areas of southeast Saskatchewan. The divestment was part of our strategy to re-position Vermilion for long term success by high-grading our North American inventory, reducing unit cost and accelerating the timeline of achieving our debt reduction targets. The transaction has an effective date of September 1, 2022.

